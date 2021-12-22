Browns HC Kevin Stefanski clears COVID protocols, returns to team facility

After a disturbing rash of positive COVID-19 tests that forced the Cleveland Browns to play a rescheduled game without head coach Kevin Stefanski in Week 15, the club welcomed Stefanski, among others, back to the team facility Wednesday.

The move means Stefanski won't have to travel on his own to Green Bay this weekend and hope for a late clearance from COVID protocols prior to the Browns' game against the Packers on Saturday. Also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list were tight end Austin Hooper and linebacker Jacob Phillips.

Mayfield is still subject to the possibility of traveling on his own, as his 10-day isolation under league protocols is set to end on game day.

Returns from the COVID list will be critical this week for a 7-7 Browns team that is fighting for a playoff berth with three games left to play.