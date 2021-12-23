Vikings place Dalvin Cook on reserve/COVID-19 list; RB out vs. Rams

The Minnesota Vikings will again take the field without their star running back.
Dalvin Cook has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.
Cook will miss Sunday's game against the 10-4 Los Angeles Rams as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported he is unvaccinated. It's unclear whether Cook tested positive or was deemed a high-risk close contact. If Cook tested positive for COVID-19, the RB would be out at least 10 days. If he was deemed a close contact, Cook would miss at least five days and could possibly return for Week 17.
Minnesota has experience with playing without Cook this season. Cook suffered a shoulder dislocation and torn labrum in the Vikings' Week 12 loss to San Francisco, but was able to rehab aggressively enough to return in Week 14 and rush for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cook played again Monday night, carrying the ball 28 times for 89 yards in a 17-9 win over Chicago to help Minnesota improve to 7-7. With three games to play, the Vikings need to finish strong to preserve hopes of reaching the postseason via a wild-card berth.
They'll turn to backup Alexander Mattison to fill Cook's shoes on Sunday.