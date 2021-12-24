NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 24

Around the NFL

The Buffalo Bills' receiving situation grew even more dire on Friday.

﻿Gabriel Davis﻿ joined teammate ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, coach Sean McDermott announced. Offensive lineman Cody Ford is also headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list, per McDermott.

The timing of Davis' placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list makes a return in time for Sunday's key game against the Patriots unlikely, but not impossible, depending on his vaccination status. If he's vaccinated, he'll need to be asymptomatic and test negative twice within 24 hours to return from the list.

If he's not vaccinated and tested positive, he'll miss Sunday's game and be subjected to a 10-day mandatory quarantine. If Davis is not vaccinated but was only a high-risk close contact, he'll have a shorter window for potential return.

Beasley landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and will miss Sunday's game as part of his 10-day isolation period.

Davis has been a frequent contributor in the second half of the Bills' 2021 season, catching two or more passes in every game from Weeks 10-15. Buffalo attempted 30 passes in its first meeting with New England, and Davis saw four targets on a windy night in Orchard Park, New York.

The Bills will have to find a way to replace Davis' contributions in a receiving corps that -- thankfully for Buffalo -- still includes ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ and Emmanuel Sanders.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Carolina Panthers receiver DJ Moore (hamstring) and offensive tackle Cameron Erving (calf) are questionable for Week 16.
  • The Chicago Bears activated defensive tackle Bilal Nichols from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals placed receiver Mike Thomas on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said it's "very unlikely" quarterback Jared Goff plays Sunday. Goff was placed on the COVID list Monday.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the reserve list, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Jags later placed Allen, receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. and offensive linemen Ben Bartch on the list.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs are activating tight end Blake Bell from the reserve/COVID list, per Rapoport.
  • The Los Angeles Rams activated from tight end Tyler Higbee and defensive back Jordan Fuller from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and designated running back Buddy Howell for return from IR.
  • The Minnesota Vikings placed center Mason Cole (elbow) on injured reserve.
  • The New York Jets activated cornerback Justin Hardee and receiver Jeff Smith from the reserve/COVID list.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers activated defensive tackle Montravius Adams from the COVID list.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ruled receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) out, per coach Bruce Arians.
  • The Tennessee Titans placed offensive tackle Taylor Lewan on the reserve/COVID-19. Receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and practice squad defensive bacl Jamal Carter were activated from the list.
  • The Washington Football Team activated quarterback Kyle Allen, safety Kamren Curl﻿, linebacker Milo Eifler and cornerback Kendall Fuller from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

