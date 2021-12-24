NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 24

The Buffalo Bills' receiving situation grew even more dire on Friday.

﻿Gabriel Davis﻿ joined teammate ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, coach Sean McDermott announced. Offensive lineman Cody Ford is also headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list, per McDermott.

The timing of Davis' placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list makes a return in time for Sunday's key game against the Patriots unlikely, but not impossible, depending on his vaccination status. If he's vaccinated, he'll need to be asymptomatic and test negative twice within 24 hours to return from the list.

If he's not vaccinated and tested positive, he'll miss Sunday's game and be subjected to a 10-day mandatory quarantine. If Davis is not vaccinated but was only a high-risk close contact, he'll have a shorter window for potential return.

Beasley landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and will miss Sunday's game as part of his 10-day isolation period.

Davis has been a frequent contributor in the second half of the Bills' 2021 season, catching two or more passes in every game from Weeks 10-15. Buffalo attempted 30 passes in its first meeting with New England, and Davis saw four targets on a windy night in Orchard Park, New York.