Around the NFL

Lions QB Jared Goff placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Dec 20, 2021 at 04:24 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is the latest notable NFL name to be added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Goff was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon, along with offensive tackle Matt Nelson.

The team also announced it was activating running back Jamaal Williams and cornerback Mark Gilbert from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Goff's status for the Lions' game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons is now in jeopardy and dependent on his vaccination status.

Based on the NFL's new updated COVID-19 protocols, fully vaccinated players can "test out" of protocols and return from quarantine on a quicker basis. If a player is fully vaccinated, the individual can return if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours. In the updated protocols, an individual's return from quarantine is possible as soon as the day after his initial positive test.

Goff has been playing his best football of the season as of late, having captained the Lions (2-11-1) to two wins in their last three games and throwing for seven touchdowns with just two interceptions in that span. In Detroit's 32-10 upset of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Goff had 216 yards passing, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a season-high 139.7 QB rating.

Related Content

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the league transaction wire. 
news

2022 Pro Bowl roster: Five Browns, three Raiders make AFC team

The complete roster for the 2022 Pro Bowl will be revealed Wednesday during a 8 p.m. special on NFL Network, but a number of notable names have been announced to the public ahead of the main reveal.
news

Giants place QB Daniel Jones (neck) on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season

Big Blue's starting quarterback won't return this season. The Giants announced Monday that they are placing quarterback Daniel Jones on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season.
news

Week 15 Monday inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

The official inactives for the Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears on Monday.
news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin out for season with torn ACL, MCL

Buccaneers receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, coach Bruce Arians told reporters. The wideout is done for the season.
news

Washington Football Team to be without seven assistants vs. Eagles due to COVID protocols

The Washington Football Team announced seven assistants will miss Tuesday's game versus the Eagles due to COVID-19 protocols.
news

Chargers OLB Joey Bosa to miss Week 16; Austin Ekeler, Corey Linsley also going on COVID-19 list

The Chargers are the latest team to send big-name players to the reserve/COVID-19 list. L.A. placed pass rusher Joey Bosa and center Corey Linsley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital after overnight stay, enters concussion protocol

The Broncos shared some good news Monday regarding their starting quarterback. ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ has been released from the hospital and is doing well. Bridgewater was diagnosed with a concussion.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 20

As Tuesday's rescheduled game between Washington and Philadelphia approaches, the Football Team continues to lose starters to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

2022 Pro Bowl: Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, Travis Kelce first five revealed

Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor and Travis Kelce were the first five 2022 Pro Bowlers revealed on Monday in Las Vegas.
news

Joe Judge: Giants will 'open up a conversation' about starting Jake Fromm in Week 16 vs. Eagles

﻿Jake Fromm﻿ made his NFL debut in garbage time of the Giants' latest blowout loss, a 21-6 drag at the hands of the rival Cowboys. The former Bills QB could see more time next week in Philadelphia.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW