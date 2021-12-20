Lions QB Jared Goff placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is the latest notable NFL name to be added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Goff was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon, along with offensive tackle Matt Nelson.

The team also announced it was activating running back Jamaal Williams and cornerback Mark Gilbert from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Goff's status for the Lions' game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons is now in jeopardy and dependent on his vaccination status.

Based on the NFL's new updated COVID-19 protocols, fully vaccinated players can "test out" of protocols and return from quarantine on a quicker basis. If a player is fully vaccinated, the individual can return if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours. In the updated protocols, an individual's return from quarantine is possible as soon as the day after his initial positive test.