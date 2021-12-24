Around the NFL

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (illness) questionable to play vs. Bengals after missing Friday's practice

Published: Dec 24, 2021 at 02:53 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback for Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals didn't practice Friday.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley﻿, who is expected to start in place of an injured Lamar Jackson once again, missed Friday's practice with a non-COVID-19 illness, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala added that the illness isn't expected to keep Huntley out Sunday. Jackson (ankle) missed his 12th day of practice and isn't likely to play, Kinkhabwala noted.

Baltimore officially listed Huntley and Jackson as questionable.

Huntley shined in his latest start, helping the Ravens take the NFC's No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers down to the wire in Week 15. A dual-threat quarterback who can make plays in the rhythm of the passing offense and find targets when the play breaks down, Huntley is an ideal fit as Jackson's stand-in.

While Huntley has multiple days to get well before Sunday's kickoff, we've seen Jackson miss a game this year due to a non-COVID illness. If Huntley doesn't recover in time, it would likely be newly signed Josh Johnson making the start for the Ravens, who are trying to leap back into the division lead with a win over the Bengals.

news

Browns activate QBs Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, WR Jarvis Landry from reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland has its quarterbacks back. The Browns activated signal-callers ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ and ﻿Case Keenum﻿ and starting receiver ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list, just over 24 hours ahead of their Saturday showdown with the Packers.
news

Bears to start QB Nick Foles vs. Seahawks; Justin Fields (ankle) questionable to play

An ankle injury to Justin Fields has forced the Bears to turn back to ﻿Nick Foles for Week 16.
news

Colts place guard Quenton Nelson on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Cardinals game

The Colts may have to try to extend their recent hot streak without another key lineman. Indianapolis placed ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.
news

Saints coach Sean Payton clears COVID-19 protocols, returns to team ahead of Dolphins game

Sean Payton and his whistle are united again. The Saints coach tested out of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols Friday, allowing him to return to the team. He'll be joined by former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles, who is signing in New Orleans.
news

Buccaneers rule out WR Mike Evans (hamstring) vs. Panthers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without another star receiver Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 24

The Bills will be without WR Gabriel Davis for Week 16. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Justin Tucker fully supports Ravens' decisions to go for two points over PATs in recent one-point losses

Two of the Ravens' last three games ended in defeat following failed two-point conversion attempts. Kicker Justin Tucker, who many peg as "The GOAT" at his position, recently expressed his support for the team's decision to not go for game-tying PATs.
news

Zach Wilson not focused on Trevor Lawrence ahead of Jags-Jets: 'I don't look at it as me against Trevor'

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars take on No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. But Wilson isn't viewing the game as him versus Lawrence to prove who is better.
news

Amari Cooper frustrated with Cowboys' offensive struggles, hopes to see more targets

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper﻿ was asked Thursday if he's frustrated by the offense's struggles, particularly when he's not getting the ball. "I got to be honest," he said, "it actually does."
news

George Kittle on Niners' loss to Titans: 'Our best players didn't play our best game'

The 49ers got off to a hot start Thursday night against Tennessee, moving the ball up and down the field and holding the Titans to just 55 first-half yards. But the Niners collapsed in the final two quarters, watching a 10-0 lead turn into a 20-17 defeat.
news

Mike Vrabel: People were planning our funeral, but Titans 'not dead yet'

Thursday night's victory over the San Francisco 49ers pulled the Tennessee Titans out of a four-game funk.
