Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (illness) questionable to play vs. Bengals after missing Friday's practice

The Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback for Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals didn't practice Friday.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley﻿, who is expected to start in place of an injured Lamar Jackson once again, missed Friday's practice with a non-COVID-19 illness, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala added that the illness isn't expected to keep Huntley out Sunday. Jackson (ankle) missed his 12th day of practice and isn't likely to play, Kinkhabwala noted.

Baltimore officially listed Huntley and Jackson as questionable.

Huntley shined in his latest start, helping the Ravens take the NFC's No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers down to the wire in Week 15. A dual-threat quarterback who can make plays in the rhythm of the passing offense and find targets when the play breaks down, Huntley is an ideal fit as Jackson's stand-in.