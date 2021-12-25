NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 25

The New England Patriots are getting a key offensive weapon back ahead of their most important game of the year.
Receiver Kendrick Bourne is coming off of the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's bout with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Saturday.
Bourne essentially broke the news himself:
Bourne was added to the list on Tuesday. The receiver's addition to the active roster is key given that top targets running back Rhamondre Stevenson and Nelson Agholor will miss the Bills game with injuries.
In his first season in New England, Bourne has picked up a career-high 767 yards and scored five touchdowns on 54 touches. He has not missed a game.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Atlanta Falcons activated linebacker Daren Bates from injured reserve.
- The Baltimore Ravens are placing quarterback Tyler Huntley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Carolina Panthers activated quarterback Sam Darnold from injured reserve.
- The Green Bay Packers placed cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Green Bay placed linebacker La'Darius Hamilton on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
- The Houston Texans activated receiver Danny Amendola (knee) from injured reserve, and linebacker Christian Kirksey from the COVID list.
- The Indianapolis Colts placed linebacker Darius Leonard, receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Cardinals game.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars downgraded pass rusher Lerentee McCray to out against the Jets. Jacksonville also placed pass rusher Jordan Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill cleared COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, and is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers. The team activated him off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, said Saturday that he tested positive for COVID again and will not play against Houston on Sunday. The Bolts also placed receiver Mike Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He won't play against the Texans. L.A. placed tight end Donald Parham on injured reserve, as well.
- The Los Angeles Rams placed left tackle Andrew Whitworth on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Rams also activated running backs Cam Akers and Buddy Howell from injured reserve. Akers was designated to return this week just five months after suffering an Achilles injury.
- The New York Jets announced head coach Robert Saleh and QB coach Rob Calabrese will not be in attendance on Sunday. Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will take over Saleh's reponsibilities while senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh will take over for Calabrese.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers downgrade punter Pressley Harvin III (personal) to out against Kansas City.
- The Washington Football Team activated running back Wendell Smallwood from the reserve/COVID-19 list and kicker Joey Slye from injured reserve. Defensive coaching intern Cristian Garcia also cleared the COVID-19 protocols and is rejoining the team.
Roster moves
- The Atlanta Falcons elevated receiver Marvin Hall from the practice squad.
- The Baltimore Ravens are signing quarterback Kenji Bahar.
- The Indianapolis Colts elevated six players to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements: cornerback Anthony Chesley, wide receiver Keke Coutee, guard/tackle Carter O'Donnell, cornerback Brian Poole, safety Will Redmond and defensive tackle Chris Williams.
- The Houston Texans elevated kicker Dominik Eberle, fullback Paul Quessenberry and running back Jaylen Samuels among their 11 COVID replacements for Sunday.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars elevated Nathan Cottrell, receiver Josh Hammond and defensive back Brandon Rusnak to the active roster from the practice squad.
- The Los Angeles Chargers activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations: wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
- The Los Angeles Rams activated defensive back Grant Haley and receiver Brandon Powell from the practice squad and waived linebacker Jamir Jones and running back Mekhi Sargent.
- The Washington Football Team elevated Smallwood, cornerback D.J. Hayden, linebacker De'Jon Harris and safety Jeremy Reaves to the active roster from the practice squad.