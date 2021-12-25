Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill clears COVID-19 protocols, expected to play vs. Steelers

﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ is back just in time.

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver cleared COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, and is expected to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hill was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, along with many other Chiefs players. Kansas City is still awaiting the return of, among others, tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿. Kelce has not yet been cleared, Rapoport reported, and remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.