Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill clears COVID-19 protocols, expected to play vs. Steelers

Tyreek Hill is back just in time.
The Kansas City Chiefs receiver cleared COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, and is expected to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Hill was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, along with many other Chiefs players. Kansas City is still awaiting the return of, among others, tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce has not yet been cleared, Rapoport reported, and remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Kansas City can clinch the AFC West title Sunday with a win and a Los Angeles Chargers loss or tie and can simply clinch a playoff berth with a win. The Chiefs will have at least Hill in tow to attempt to do so.