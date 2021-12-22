Jets HC Robert Saleh tests positive for COVID-19

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, putting his availability for Week 16 in jeopardy.

The team announced that tight ends coach Ron Middleton will lead practice today and be in line to handle the head coaching duties Sunday versus the Jacksonville Jaguars if Saleh isn't cleared.

As with all coaches, Saleh is vaccinated. The team said he came down with symptoms, which would need to dissipate, and he'd have to test negative before being cleared. Saleh could still address the team during the week virtually.

It's been a rocky road in Saleh's first season leading Gang Green, as the 3-11 Jets have been porous on defense throughout the season and seen rookie quarterback Zach Wilson struggle.