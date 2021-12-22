Around the NFL

Jets HC Robert Saleh tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Dec 22, 2021 at 11:41 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, putting his availability for Week 16 in jeopardy.

The team announced that tight ends coach Ron Middleton will lead practice today and be in line to handle the head coaching duties Sunday versus the Jacksonville Jaguars if Saleh isn't cleared.

As with all coaches, Saleh is vaccinated. The team said he came down with symptoms, which would need to dissipate, and he'd have to test negative before being cleared. Saleh could still address the team during the week virtually.

It's been a rocky road in Saleh's first season leading Gang Green, as the 3-11 Jets have been porous on defense throughout the season and seen rookie quarterback Zach Wilson struggle.

If Saleh misses Sunday, he would be the latest coach to be sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 test. Cleveland's Kevin Stefanski and New Orleans' Sean Payton missed Week 15, Dallas' Mike McCarthy was out Week 13, Chicago's Matt Nagy was unavailable for Week 8, and Arizona's Kliff Kingsbury was absent in Week 6.

news

Panthers QB Cam Newton to start vs. Bucs; Sam Darnold also will play

The Panthers will continue to deploy a two-QB system when they face the Bucs on Sunday. HC Matt Rhule told reporters Wednesday that Cam Newton will start, but Sam Darnold also will see snaps.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni enters COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for virus

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed head coach Nick Sirianni into COVID-19 protocol after he tested positive for the virus.
news

Broncos rule QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) out for Week 16, Drew Lock to start vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos' playoff hopes will be in Drew Lock's hands on Sunday following the news that Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) will be ruled out. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 22

The Chiefs received some positive news Wednesday regarding their ongoing COVID-19 issues. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski clears COVID protocols, returns to team facility

After a disturbing rash of positive COVID-19 tests that forced the Browns to play a rescheduled game without head coach Kevin Stefanski in Week 15, the club welcomed Stefanski, among others, back to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Wednesday.
news

Cardinals' J.J. Watt on four-to-six month rehab prognosis: 'I'm not going to accept that'

For the first time since suffering a shoulder injury that necessitated surgery in late October, J.J. Watt addressed his rehab process.
news

Patriots re-evaluating offensive approach in rematch vs. Bills following run-heavy Week 13 win

A run-heavy win over Buffalo in Week 13 provided the Patriots with a possible blueprint to success. For OC Josh McDaniels, crafting a new gameplan will rely more on what the team has been studying this go around.
news

Frank Reich: Colts will sometimes need Carson Wentz to be 'star of the game' to win it all

The Colts have won without asking ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ to do much in recent weeks. Leaning on the ground game has spearheaded Indy into postseason contention, but HC Frank Reich acknowledged that at some point down the stretch and into January, the Colts would need Wentz to make game-winning plays. 
news

Cooper Kupp, NFL MVP? Rams HC Sean McVay: 'He's a legitimate candidate for a lot of awards'

﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ is well on his way to winning the wide receiver triple crown, leading the NFL in catches, yards and touchdown receptions. Could  the record-setting WR be an MVP contender? 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce lead Players of the Week

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, Green Bay quarterback among NFL Players of the Week for Week 15.
news

Washington DT Jonathan Allen 'embarrassed' by run defense after Eagles loss

Washington gave up 238 rushing yards in Tuesday night's 27-17 defeat and defensive end Jonathan Allen didn't mince words when describing how he felt about it. 
