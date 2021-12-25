Ravens QB Tyler Huntley heading to reserve/COVID-19 list, out vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens suddenly have questions at quarterback.

Baltimore is placing Tyler Huntley on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Aditi Kinkhabwala reported Saturday. He will not play against Cincinnati.

Huntley missed practice Friday with what was called a non-COVID illness.

Normally, a backup QB being ruled out before a big game wouldn't be major cause for concern. But as of Friday evening, Huntley was expected to start for Baltimore with Lamar Jackson missing practice again this week with his ankle injury. Jackson was listed as questionable in Friday's injury report but was not expected to play.

The Ravens announced Saturday that Jackson will not travel to Cincinnati for Sunday's game; special teams coach T.J. Weist will also not be with the team.

That leaves journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson in line to start against the Bengals in a crucial AFC North clash, Kinkhabwala reported. Johnson, who was the only healthy QB at Friday's practice, was signed off of the New York Jets practice squad on Dec. 15 as Jackson battled his ankle injury.

Baltimore is also signing quarterback Kenji Bahar and plans to elevate him to back up Johnson on Sunday, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Baltimore's fourth QB, Chris Streveler﻿, is on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.