Chargers OLB Joey Bosa to miss Week 16; Austin Ekeler, Corey Linsley also going on COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Chargers are the latest team to send big-name players to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported Monday that L.A. is placing pass rusher Joey Bosa, running back Austin Ekeler and center Corey Linsley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Chargers are set to face the Houston Texans in Week 16. Coach Brandon Staley said Bosa will miss that game, while Ekeler and Linsley are day to day.
The Chargers are the latest team hit by the winter COVID-19 surge. The NFL moved three games in Week 15 as clubs dealt with medical issues.