NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Colts pass Patriots; AFC North teams bunched

Travis Kelce* has rarely performed like a dominant force this season, so consider the veteran's sudden re-emergence as a game-wrecker an early Christmas present for the Chiefs and their fans. Kelce lit up the Chargers for a career-high 191 yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches, including the game-winning 34-yard gallop to the end zone in overtime on Thursday night. The dramatic victory moved Kansas City one step closer to its sixth consecutive AFC West title and offered more evidence the mostly dormant offense woke up just in time. Said Patrick Mahomes of his trusty tight end: "You think he's old. He can't run by people. But he's still running by people. And he got in the end zone."





* -- Kelce was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.