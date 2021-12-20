Wired video shows John Harbaugh's process for two-point call vs. Packers

Moments later, Huntley's pass to Mark Andrews is broken up by Green Bay cornerback Eric Stokes in the end zone to seal the loss for the Ravens. Andrews approached Harbaugh soon after and assured, "that was the right move."

"It was the right move," Harbaugh replied.

While that will surely be debated, especially since it didn't work out, Baltimore (8-6) now finds itself just outside of a crowded playoff field with three games remaining.

"There's two choices and both are viable," Harbaugh said Monday, per The Athletic. "It didn't work out. Half the people say they should have kicked it. I'm OK with that. I criticized myself for it. We definitely have to move on."

Interestingly, had the Ravens converted and held on against the Packers, and the Steelers two weeks prior, they'd be atop their conference. That's something Harbaugh acknowledged when talking to reporters Monday.

"If we would have hit two of these two point (conversions), we would be the No.1 seed in the AFC right now," Harbaugh added, per The Athletic. "That's the difference."