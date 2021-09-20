Around the NFL

Lamar Jackson on game-sealing fourth-down run: I had to 'get this first down no matter what'

Published: Sep 20, 2021 at 12:41 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

One yard from a first down and one yard from victory, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh could be seen bellowing to his quarterback, "Lamar! Do you want to go for this?"

And ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ most assuredly did and Jackson most emphatically sealed a pivotal 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, gaining two yards on fourth-and-1 from the Baltimore 43-yard line.

"I was like, man, I gotta get this first down no matter what," Jackson told reporters after the game of the play that came with 1:05 left.

When Harbaugh asked Jackson prior to the play if he wanted to go for it, the coach admitted it was somewhat of a rhetorical question.

"No there wasn't," Harbaugh answered when asked if there was any doubt he would go for it. "Maybe I wanted to be sure myself. I knew he was gonna say yes. But we were going for it, definitely."

Harbaugh's decision to go for it added 25% to the win probability, per Next Gen Stats.

The two-yard gain capped a comeback win for the Ravens that rescued them from another defeat to the Chiefs and an 0-2 start to the 2021 campaign.

Instead, Jackson's Ravens are 1-1 despite Jackson having turned the ball over twice in each of the first two games and he won for the first time in four meetings head-to-head with Patrick Mahomes﻿.

"It feels good. It feels good to get that monkey off our back," Jackson said, via ABC Baltimore's Shawn Stepner.

Jackson threw a pick-six on Baltimore's first possession of the game to Tyrann Mathieu and tossed another one to the Honey Badger in the opening quarter.

It was a bad start that hardly foreshadowed the great ending to come.

Jackson finished the game going 18-for-26 passing for 239 yards and a touchdown, and added 107 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Those three touchdowns all came in the second half.

It was a 2-yard Jackson touchdown run with 14:13 to go in the game that cut the Ravens' deficit to 35-30 and it was a Jackson 1-yard rush that vaulted Baltimore to its first, last and only lead of the game at 36-35 with 3:14 left.

Then came the 2-yard fourth-down conversion that showcased Jackson's ability in the clutch and his coach's confidence in him.

"Man, no matter what, getting that first down," Jackson said in his NBC postgame interview of what was going through his head. "Coach asked me, 'Should we go for it?' I said hell yeah.

"We had to get it."

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 2: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 2 action. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz rolls ankle 'pretty bad' in loss to Rams

Colts QB ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ exited late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Rams after suffering an ankle injury. 
news

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) exits early in loss to Browns, expected to miss Week 3

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor was ruled out against the Browns with a hamstring injury. Rookie QB Davis Mills took over for Houston to start the second half with the game tied.
news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt suffers groin injury in loss to Raiders

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt did not return against the Raiders after suffering a groin injury in the first half.
news

Bears QB Andy Dalton leaves win over Bengals with knee injury

Bears QB Andy Dalton limped to the locker room midway through the second quarter of Sunday's game versus the Bengals with a knee injury and did not return.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 2 games

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham left Philly's loss to San Francisco with an ankle injury. The initial diagnosis from the team is a torn Achilles. Graham will undergo an MRI on Monday morning to confirm. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sustains bruised ribs in loss to Bills, to undergo MRI

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sustained bruised ribs in the first quarter against the Bills on Sunday, Tom Pelissero reports. While X-rays did not reveal a break, Pelissero added that the second-year QB is in a lot of pain and will have an MRI on Monday to see if there's any cartilage damage.
news

Jets WR Jamison Crowder (groin) inactive vs. Patriots 

﻿Jamison Crowder﻿'s return will once again be put on hold. The Jets wide receiver was officially listed as inactive Sunday against the Patriots due to a groin injury. Crowder had been listed as questionable.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 2 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields expected to see more reps vs. Bengals

Expect to see more ﻿Justin Fields﻿ in his regular-season Soldier Field debut Sunday afternoon. The Bears are expected to give the rookie quarterback "increased snaps" against the Bengals than he saw last week.
news

Ravens to utilize running back by committee approach vs. Chiefs

Ravaged by running back injuries this preseason, Baltimore is expected to go with a running back by committee approach against Kansas City, cycling through Ty'Son Williams, ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ and ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW