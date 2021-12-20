Ravens come up short again on go-ahead two-point try in loss to Packers

For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens, trailing by one point with the game on the line, opted to go for a two-point conversion to win in regulation.

The familiar feeling of the late-game deficit matched an equally familiar play call, with do-it-all tight end Mark Andrews again tabbed as the intended recipient of a potential game-winning grab.

But, in a fashion almost as heartbreaking as their road loss to Pittsburgh, a pass lofted by Tyler Huntley﻿, starting in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, fell incomplete. The visiting Green Bay Packers would ultimately prevail, 31-30.

"I think our chances of winning right there were a little bit higher than in overtime, maybe, if you calculate it out," coach John Harbaugh explained following the Ravens' third straight loss. "Felt good about it, thought we had a good play and they made a really good play."

In Week 13 against Pittsburgh, Harbaugh blamed a depleted cornerback room further weakened by a season-ending injury to Marlon Humphrey for the two-point try. On Sunday, the coach only cited a lack of execution.

On a day Green Bay's defense had absolutely no answer for Andrews, it felt apropos for his number to be called once more in crunch time. The sure-handed TE, who finished with 10 catches (13 targets), 136 yards and two scores, said he agreed with the choice to go for two.

"That was the decision. Anyone who second-guesses that is wrong," Andrews said, per ESPN.

After failing to force offsides following a Huntley TD scamper, the Ravens offense re-took the field with 47 seconds remaining. Huntley would take the snap, roll to his right and fire a tight-window throw to Andrews. The pass was tipped by safety Darnell Savage who came over to help in coverage. And just like that, it was over.

For the majority of Sunday's game, the effort shown by the Ravens did anything but conjure up feelings of deja vu in a high-scoring affair against Aaron Rodgers and Co. They reached the endzone on four of their eight drives, excluding a kneel on a series just before halftime. Huntley would run the last pair in on consecutive drives to pull them within one.

To his credit, Huntley played quite well in such a high-stakes game, going 28-of-40 for 215 yards with no turnovers while rushing for 73 yards and adding four total TDs. But we'd be remiss if we didn't praise Baltimore's injury-plagued defense, who allowed a field goal and forced a punt that set up the game-tying score.