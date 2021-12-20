Around the NFL

Ravens come up short again on go-ahead two-point try in loss to Packers

Published: Dec 19, 2021 at 08:37 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens, trailing by one point with the game on the line, opted to go for a two-point conversion to win in regulation.

The familiar feeling of the late-game deficit matched an equally familiar play call, with do-it-all tight end Mark Andrews again tabbed as the intended recipient of a potential game-winning grab.

But, in a fashion almost as heartbreaking as their road loss to Pittsburgh, a pass lofted by Tyler Huntley﻿, starting in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, fell incomplete. The visiting Green Bay Packers would ultimately prevail, 31-30.

"I think our chances of winning right there were a little bit higher than in overtime, maybe, if you calculate it out," coach John Harbaugh explained following the Ravens' third straight loss. "Felt good about it, thought we had a good play and they made a really good play."

In Week 13 against Pittsburgh, Harbaugh blamed a depleted cornerback room further weakened by a season-ending injury to Marlon Humphrey for the two-point try. On Sunday, the coach only cited a lack of execution.

On a day Green Bay's defense had absolutely no answer for Andrews, it felt apropos for his number to be called once more in crunch time. The sure-handed TE, who finished with 10 catches (13 targets), 136 yards and two scores, said he agreed with the choice to go for two.

"That was the decision. Anyone who second-guesses that is wrong," Andrews said, per ESPN.

After failing to force offsides following a Huntley TD scamper, the Ravens offense re-took the field with 47 seconds remaining. Huntley would take the snap, roll to his right and fire a tight-window throw to Andrews. The pass was tipped by safety Darnell Savage who came over to help in coverage. And just like that, it was over.

For the majority of Sunday's game, the effort shown by the Ravens did anything but conjure up feelings of deja vu in a high-scoring affair against Aaron Rodgers and Co. They reached the endzone on four of their eight drives, excluding a kneel on a series just before halftime. Huntley would run the last pair in on consecutive drives to pull them within one.

To his credit, Huntley played quite well in such a high-stakes game, going 28-of-40 for 215 yards with no turnovers while rushing for 73 yards and adding four total TDs. But we'd be remiss if we didn't praise Baltimore's injury-plagued defense, who allowed a field goal and forced a punt that set up the game-tying score.

In the end, it was the Ravens who again found themselves on the wrong side of the win-loss column with a chance to go to OT. They now find themselves with their backs against the wall heading into a huge Week 16 clash against the 8-6 Bengals for the division lead.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers WRs Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (knee) injured vs. Saints

Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans is doubtful to return after suffering a hamstring injury, while ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ (knee) is questionable to return. 
news

Packers lock up third NFC North title in a row

By virtue of its win over the Baltimore, Green Bay clinched its third consecutive NFC North title on Sunday. 
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater to remain hospitalized overnight as precaution for head injury

﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ was carted off the field on a stretcher in the second half of the Bengals-Broncos game on Sunday. The veteran QB suffered a head injury and has movement in all his extremities. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution for further evaluation.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 15 action. 
news

Rams activate Jalen Ramsey from reserve/COVID-19 list, CB on track to play vs. Seahawks

Amidst a trying stretch of positive COVID-19 cases within the Rams organization, the team has activated a key starter ahead of Week 15.
news

Giants WR Sterling Shepard injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 15's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Ben Roethlisberger passes Philip Rivers for fifth all-time in career passing yards

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger moved into fifth place all-time on the career passing yardage list, surpassing Philip Rivers, in Pittsburgh's 19-13 win over the Titans
news

Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez (quad) ruled out after suffering injury in pregame warmups 

The Panthers couldn't even make it to kickoff against the Buffalo Bills before injury struck. Kicker Zane Gonzalez was helped off the field during warmups with a quad injury and has been ruled out Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 15 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Broncos RBs Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams expected to play vs. Bengals

Denver Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams are both expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport.
news

Jonathan Taylor's 67-yard, fourth-quarter TD run halts Patriots' comeback: 'We're not going to let up'

With a three-point lead and a little over two minutes to play, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor instead ripped of a 67-yard touchdown run to help put the game out of reach and secure a 27-17 victory over the Patriots.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW