Derek Carr to Raiders defense after his late INT vs. Browns: 'I promise we'll win it, just get the ball back'

An undermanned Browns squad took the lead over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night with under four minutes remaining following a Nick Mullens fourth-down touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant put Cleveland ahead by a point.
Getting the ball back while trailing for the first time, Derek Carr got greedy, taking a first-down deep shot that Cleveland's Greedy Williams intercepted. It was an ill-advised throw from the veteran quarterback that could have all but ended his team's playoff chances.
"After that interception, I told the guys, 'Please, I promise we'll win it, just get the ball back,'" Carr said, via the Associated Press.
The defense indeed got the ball back, stuffing Nick Chubb on third-and-3 for no gain after the Raiders used their final timeout before the two-minute warning.
With new life and 1:50 to play, Carr engineered an 8-play, 51-yard drive -- including overcoming a big holding call -- to set up Daniel Carlson's game-winning, 48-yard field goal as time expired in the Raiders' 16-14 win. The QB went 5 of 6 on the drive with a big 15-yarder to Zay Jones to get into field goal range at the end.
Carlson, with ice water in his veins, nailed the no-doubter down the middle, and the Raiders moved to 7-7, in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt.
"It's been a long time coming to win a game like that in the end," Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said. "We understand the situation we're in and what the playoff race looks like."
Las Vegas sits in the No. 10 seed with three to play, one game back of the final playoff spot with matchups against the Broncos (7-7), Colts (8-6) and Chargers (8-6) remaining. It's a daunting schedule ahead, but Monday night's win gives Carr & Co. the chance that they've been clinging to.