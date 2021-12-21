Derek Carr to Raiders defense after his late INT vs. Browns: 'I promise we'll win it, just get the ball back'

With new life and 1:50 to play, Carr engineered an 8-play, 51-yard drive -- including overcoming a big holding call -- to set up Daniel Carlson﻿'s game-winning, 48-yard field goal as time expired in the Raiders' 16-14 win. The QB went 5 of 6 on the drive with a big 15-yarder to Zay Jones to get into field goal range at the end.

Carlson, with ice water in his veins, nailed the no-doubter down the middle, and the Raiders moved to 7-7, in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt.

"It's been a long time coming to win a game like that in the end," Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said. "We understand the situation we're in and what the playoff race looks like."