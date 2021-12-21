Around the NFL

Derek Carr to Raiders defense after his late INT vs. Browns: 'I promise we'll win it, just get the ball back'

Published: Dec 21, 2021 at 07:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

An undermanned Browns squad took the lead over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night with under four minutes remaining following a Nick Mullens fourth-down touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant put Cleveland ahead by a point.

Getting the ball back while trailing for the first time, Derek Carr got greedy, taking a first-down deep shot that Cleveland's Greedy Williams intercepted. It was an ill-advised throw from the veteran quarterback that could have all but ended his team's playoff chances.

"After that interception, I told the guys, 'Please, I promise we'll win it, just get the ball back,'" Carr said, via the Associated Press.

The defense indeed got the ball back, stuffing Nick Chubb on third-and-3 for no gain after the Raiders used their final timeout before the two-minute warning.

With new life and 1:50 to play, Carr engineered an 8-play, 51-yard drive -- including overcoming a big holding call -- to set up Daniel Carlson﻿'s game-winning, 48-yard field goal as time expired in the Raiders' 16-14 win. The QB went 5 of 6 on the drive with a big 15-yarder to Zay Jones to get into field goal range at the end.

Carlson, with ice water in his veins, nailed the no-doubter down the middle, and the Raiders moved to 7-7, in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt.

"It's been a long time coming to win a game like that in the end," Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said. "We understand the situation we're in and what the playoff race looks like."

Las Vegas sits in the No. 10 seed with three to play, one game back of the final playoff spot with matchups against the Broncos (7-7), Colts (8-6) and Chargers (8-6) remaining. It's a daunting schedule ahead, but Monday night's win gives Carr & Co. the chance that they've been clinging to.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady: NFL should take low hits on WRs 'out of the game of football'

Buccaneers' star receiver Chris Godwin's season ended following a low, legal hit in Sunday's loss to New Orleans, leading to a torn ACL. Tom Brady, during his Let's Go! podcast this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio, argued for eliminating hits to the knees of defenseless receivers.
news

Bears' Robert Quinn: Referees 'controlling the game a little too much' in loss to Vikings

Robert Quinn took issue with the officiating in Monday night's home loss to the Minnesota Vikings with the Bears being flagged a game-high nine times.
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett plays through loss with injured groin: 'I'm gonna go out there until I can't'

Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was clutching at his groin during the second half of the Browns' eventual 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, but never left and was adamant that he doesn't expect to miss time going forward. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Vikings, Raiders wins on Monday 

The Raiders began Monday with a nail-biting win over the Browns, while the Vikings concluded a double dip with a victory over the rival Bears. 
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the league transaction wire. 
news

Wired video shows John Harbaugh's process for two-point call vs. Packers

A special video released Monday by the Ravens' media team showed the process that led to John Harbaugh's decision to go for two late in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon, along with offensive tackle Matt Nelson. 
news

2022 Pro Bowl roster: Browns, Raiders, Vikings, Bears players revealed

The complete roster for the 2022 Pro Bowl will be revealed Wednesday during an 8 p.m. special on NFL Network, but a number of notable names have been announced to the public ahead of the main reveal.
news

Giants place QB Daniel Jones (neck) on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season

Big Blue's starting quarterback won't return this season. The Giants announced Monday that they are placing quarterback Daniel Jones on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season.
news

Week 15 Monday inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

The official inactives for the Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears on Monday.
news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin out for season with torn ACL, MCL

Buccaneers receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, coach Bruce Arians told reporters. The wideout is done for the season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW