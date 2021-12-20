NFL Week 15's biggest decisions: Going for it gives Lions boost vs. Cardinals' conservatism

John Harbaugh goes for 2 and the win (again) and falls short (again)





FOURTH QUARTER: With 42 seconds remaining, the Ravens (trailing 31-30) elect to go for 2 and the lead instead of opting for an extra point and a tie. Tyler Huntley's pass to Mark Andrews falls incomplete.





Two weeks ago, the Ravens failed to successfully convert when trying for a win-clinching 2-point conversion against the division-rival Steelers. But there are two key differences between that situation and this scenario on Sunday against the Packers: the quarterback and the amount of time left in the game. Against the Steelers, there was 11 seconds left and Lamar Jackson was at quarterback; against the Packers, there were 42 seconds remaining, and Huntley, Jackson's backup, was on the field.





The first question we have to answer before making a recommendation: How much does the quarterback affect the team's chances of converting if they go for two? With Jackson at quarterback, in the same situation against the Steelers, we had Baltimore's conversion chances at 48 percent; with Huntley under center against the Packers, that number dropped to 38 percent. Agnostic of Aaron Rodgers' chances of driving down the field in 42 seconds to set up a game-winning field goal (and remember that Rodgers did exactly this in a similar scenario against the Niners in Week 3), the expected points of going for 2 (two multiplied by the probability of converting, which equals 0.76 points) was already less than the expected points of Justin Tucker kicking the PAT (essentially 0.99 points).





The value (in points) of each decision is not enough to formulate an efficient analytics recommendation. Harbaugh and Co. had to consider the likelihood of losing in regulation (even if they successfully converted for 2) or in overtime. Don't forget that the Ravens entered the game as heavy underdogs. As in the situation against the Steelers, the Decision Guide recommended kicking the extra point, but Harbaugh must have calculated that going for 2, as risky as it was, represented his best chance to pull off the upset vs. taking his chances in a possible overtime, even taking into account the difficulty of preventing Rodgers from scoring with that much time remaining.