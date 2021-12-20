Kliff Kingsbury 'pissed' Cardinals got 'outcoached' and 'outplayed' by Dan Campbell, Lions

The Arizona Cardinals suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season on Sunday. However, their blowout defeat in Detroit reeked of something worse than we'd seen all season from the Red Sea.

Losing to the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in prime time is one thing. Sleepwalking through a demolition at the hands of a one-win team is something else entirely.

Sunday's 30-12 loss to the lowly Lions left coach Kliff Kingsbury perplexed.

"Obviously pissed to come out, play like that," Kingsbury said, via Pro Football Talk. "That's not who we want to be or what we want to be. But I've got to tip my hat to Detroit. I thought they had a tremendous plan. They outcoached us and outplayed us. We got to be better."

Here is the rundown:

Kingsbury got outcoached by Dan Campbell.

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the offense got beat up by one of the worst defenses in the league, which entered Sunday ranked 29th in points allowed and 28th in yards.

The defense got run over by Kutztown University's Craig Reynolds, who galloped for 112 rushing yards in his first career start, and divebombed by ﻿Jared Goff﻿.

That's about as poor an outing as you can imagine for a division leader in December versus one of just four teams already eliminated from postseason contention.

Sunday marked the third time since the NFL merger that a team with the best (or tied for best) record lost to a team with the worst (or tied for worst) record entering the matchup (min. eight games each). The silver lining for Arizona: The previous two such teams, 2004 Patriots and 1995 Cowboys, both went on to win the Super Bowl that season.

"We can't let this thing spiral, per se," tight end ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ said. "Momentum is real in the NFL, good and bad, and we've got to find a way to flip it."

The Cards had a chance to punch their playoff ticket by simply beating a team that had one win on its resume. Last year, Kingsbury's club lost two win-and-in games, finishing the season 3-6 after a 5-2 start.

Murray insists this year is different, despite back-to-back losses, including Sunday's beatdown.