Introducing the Next Gen Stats Decision Guide: A new analytics tool for fourth down, two-point conversions

The Next Gen Stats Decision Guide doesn't apply to just fourth downs -- it also includes decision recommendations following a touchdown. Should a team kick an extra point ... or go for two? Teams are also getting wiser in point-after situations. This is perhaps most apparent when a team is trailing by 14 points, and then scores a touchdown.

In Week 5 of the 2018 season, the Eagles scored a touchdown to cut their deficit (against the Vikings) to eight early in the fourth quarter. Head coach Doug Pederson made a choice that only one other team had since 2002: The Eagles went for two. And converted! By our model, the Eagles had a 64 percent chance of converting and a 91 percent chance of making the extra point. Going for two presented the team with a +1.3 percent increase in win probability when factoring in the impact of each outcome with the probability of converting. The "go for two when down eight" theory has long been an edge that the analytics community has clamored for, and since Peterson broke the seal, the change in philosophy has gained some momentum around the league. The "go for two when down eight" decision has been made 11 times between the 2017 and 2020 seasons, with the Eagles accounting for three of those moves.