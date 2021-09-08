NFL's best fourth-down decision-makers: Kevin Stefanski, John Harbaugh among top coaches

Optimal fourth-down decision percentage (2020): 79% (11 of 14 strong go for it opportunities)





Stefanski and the Browns snapped the NFL's longest active playoff drought (17 seasons) in 2020 -- and while we've only seen him make fourth-down decisions for one season, the first-year coach certainly optimized those opportunities. He made the "right call" when the numbers said to go for it in 11 out of 14 decisions, or 79 percent, the second-highest single-season optimal call rate over the last five seasons (topped only by the Packers' Matt LaFleur, who posted a rate of 80 percent last season).





Smart decision-making tends to be driven by a sound process, and few teams have made more visible investments in the process than the Cleveland Browns. In 2016, they hired Paul DePodesta, known for helping Oakland A's general manager Billy Beane drive baseball's analytics revolution (as depicted in the book and film Moneyball), to be their chief strategy officer. Five years later, the Browns employ one of the largest analytics staffs in the NFL.





It is surely no coincidence that over the course of DePodesta's first four seasons (2016-19), all three of the Browns' head coaches (Hue Jackson, interim Gregg Williams and Freddie Kitchens) made the optimal call on over 50 percent of strong go for it opportunities, well above the league average over that span. Stefanski and Co. brought the use of fourth-down analytics to a new level in 2020.



