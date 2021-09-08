2021 NFL season: Ben Roethlisberger among 10 underdogs to track in Week 1

1) Detroit's thorny descent into madness

The Lions emit the vibe of a club primed to star weekly in our Underdogs featurette, but the opener looms as especially gnarly. I was in a hospital bed (long story) during San Francisco's frenzied preseason romp over the Raiders. Despite my mind obscured by a Dilaudid drip, the senses were piqued by the sight of brainiac coach Kyle Shanahan flip-flopping Jimmy Garoppolo and electric rookie Trey Lance under center on back-to-back touchdown drives that combined for 143 yards off 24 plays over 12-plus minutes. Shanny is speaking to us through a flaming trumpet, declaring: I will use both of these quarterbacks in a flurry of action that drives defensive coordinators to imbibe cupfuls of the brown stuff at night. Whoever drew the task of stopping this madness in Week 1 was up against it. That's especially true of a Lions defense fronted by a Jeff Okudah-led secondary bathed in question marks.