NFL Week 6 underdogs: Cowboys to deal Eagles first loss? Can Chiefs top Bills?





The Jaguars' offense hasn't been the same since the team took a 14-0 lead over the Eagles in Week 4, and Trevor Lawrence has faded after a strong start to the 2022 season. Some might even say Lawrence has regressed to his 2021 form, flinging risky passes that seem to make little sense in the moment.





Why, then, would I believe in them in an underdog scenario?





Well, there are two reasons. First, the Colts have played quality defense in most of their games this season, but their offense is miles behind. Indianapolis has scored a combined total of 32 points in its two wins, put 17 on the board in a Week 4 loss to Tennessee, managed 20 points in a season-opening tie with Houston, and perhaps most importantly in this conversation, got shut out by the Jaguars in Week 2.





Now, it's tough to beat a team twice. I don't see these underdogs scoring another shutout win the second time around.





But that brings me to my second point: The Jaguars have to figure things out eventually, and if ever there were a reason for Lawrence to regain the confidence with which he was brimming in the first month of the season, a game with the Colts should provide it.





Jacksonville mustered just 6 points last week, but only gave up 13 in a game that was winnable until the very end. The Jags currently rank ninth in total defense, sixth against the run and are tied for 14th against the pass. They're allowing 16 points per game (tied for fourth), and they're facing an offense that ranks dead last in points scored.





Offensively, Jacksonville ranks 13th in yards per game, landing in the middle of the league in rushing and passing. The Jags are facing a Colts team that ranks eighth in total defense and fourth against the run. Points could come at a premium in this one, but if Doug Pederson’s team is looking for a low-scoring win, this is the team to play against.





It's truly that simple. And we shouldn't overlook how the Jaguars rolled to a win over the Colts in Week 2.