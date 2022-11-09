NFL Week 10 underdogs: Seahawks to top Buccaneers? Will Browns cool off Dolphins?





How much longer are oddsmakers going to continue to view the Seahawks as underdogs?





After proving me wrong against the Giants, Seattle was my top underdog last week. The ‘Hawks came through with a 10-point road win over the Cardinals.





Geno Smith is playing at a near-MVP level and the Seahawks keep winning. In Munich, they’ll face a Buccaneers team that needed a frantic final-minute drive last week to finally reach the end zone in one of the ugliest games we'll ever see between two teams that were perceived as contenders heading into the season. And yet ... the Seahawks are underdogs?





I can see some logic in that assessment. Tom Brady is undefeated in three career international games (his last coming in 2017), the offense found some semblance of rhythm on that final drive last week and the Bucs looked like they actually enjoyed playing football for the first time in what seems like ages.





Still, though, that's only one drive. Victory Monday feels better than the alternative, but the issues with the Bucs are still apparent. And right now, Pete Carroll is a candidate for Coach of the Year because of how he's brought the young-and-hungry Seahawks together with the belief they can beat anyone.





I'll take that group over one that seems to be fighting against both itself and the weight of expectations just to compete on a weekly basis. Keep soaring, Seahawks.