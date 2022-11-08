2022 NFL midseason award predictions: Josh Allen leads Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes in MVP race

(10 votes: Battista, Blair, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Grant, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Zierlein)





T-2) Jalen Hurts (+250) | 6 votes: Baldinger, Cersosimo, Gonzales, Kownack, Ross, Shook

T-2) Patrick Mahomes (+200) | 6 votes: Baca, Bhanpuri, Carr, Gordon, Rank, Sessler

T-4) Joe Burrow (+2000) | 1 vote: Bergman

T-4) Lamar Jackson (+900) | 1 vote: Hall





Why Judy Battista chose Josh Allen: Allen is the best player on the league's most complete team/Super Bowl favorite, a physical marvel who continues to astound with his arm and legs. Less than halfway through the season, he has 2,403 passing yards and nearly 400 rushing yards, and he has already led victories over three likely AFC playoff teams (the Titans, Ravens and Chiefs). His elbow injury could change the trajectory of the season, but assuming Allen doesn't miss much time, if any, he's a prime candidate to nab the MVP trophy and hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona this February.