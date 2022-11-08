Season Predictions

2022 NFL midseason award predictions: Josh Allen leads Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes in MVP race

Published: Nov 08, 2022 at 01:30 PM

With the 2022 NFL season at its midpoint, NFL.com's analysts update their predictions on who they think will win some of the league's most prestigious individual awards at NFL Honors, including:

Participating analysts: Michael Baca, Brian Baldinger, Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, David Carr, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Christian Gonzales, Grant Gordon, Marcas Grant, DeAngelo Hall, Bobby Kownack, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Adam Rank, Chad Reuter, Marc Ross, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Lance Zierlein.

NOTE: All betting lines -- listed alongside each player's name -- are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and are current as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Rank
1
Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills · QB · +225

(10 votes: Battista, Blair, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Grant, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Zierlein)


T-2) Jalen Hurts (+250) | 6 votes: Baldinger, Cersosimo, Gonzales, Kownack, Ross, Shook

T-2) Patrick Mahomes (+200) | 6 votes: Baca, Bhanpuri, Carr, Gordon, Rank, Sessler

T-4) Joe Burrow (+2000) | 1 vote: Bergman

T-4) Lamar Jackson (+900) | 1 vote: Hall


Why Judy Battista chose Josh Allen: Allen is the best player on the league's most complete team/Super Bowl favorite, a physical marvel who continues to astound with his arm and legs. Less than halfway through the season, he has 2,403 passing yards and nearly 400 rushing yards, and he has already led victories over three likely AFC playoff teams (the Titans, Ravens and Chiefs). His elbow injury could change the trajectory of the season, but assuming Allen doesn't miss much time, if any, he's a prime candidate to nab the MVP trophy and hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona this February.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins · WR

(13 votes: Baca, Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Carr, Chadiha, Filice, Gonzales, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Ross, Sessler)


2) Derrick Henry | 5 votes: Bhanpuri, Blair, Cersosimo, Gordon, Kownack

3) Jalen Hurts | 3 votes: Edholm, Parr, Zierlein

4) Josh Allen | 2 votes: Grant, Shook

5) Patrick Mahomes1 vote: Hall


Why Jeffri Chadiha chose Tyreek Hill: The blockbuster trade acquisition has been everything the Dolphins needed. Hill's on pace for nearly 2,100 receiving yards -- which would be a new league record -- and he has helped Tua Tagovailoa take a huge step forward.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys · LB · -260

(23 votes: Baca, Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Hall, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Zierlein)


2) Matthew Judon (+2000) | 1 vote: Baldinger


Why Adam Rank chose Micah Parsons: Dallas thrived in the first half of the 1990s not solely because of the Big Three -- who were obviously great -- but also because of a devastating defense. These Cowboys feel like those teams from the franchise's glory days because of their defense, which currently ranks third in points allowed. And Micah Parsons is the tip of the spear. In fact, I'd say he's passed Aaron Donald as the best defensive player in the league.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker III
Seattle Seahawks · RB · -110

(12 votes: Baca, Baldinger, Battista, Carr, Edholm, Filice, Gordon, Kownack, Parr, Rank, Ross, Sessler)


2) Dameon Pierce (+160) | 10 votes: Bhanpuri, Blair, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Gonzales, Grant, Hall, Patra, Shook, Zierlein

3) Chris Olave (+900) | 2 votes: Bergman, Reuter


Why Eric Edholm chose Kenneth Walker III: Admittedly, prior to Breece Hall's ACL tear in Week 7, my vote was leaning toward the Jets' rookie rusher. But Walker has been fantastic over his past five games, rushing for 512 yards and seven TDs in that span -- and helping the Seahawks jump out to a shocking 6-3 start. His vision, creativity, anticipation and tackle-breaking ability are all top notch, setting him up to be the next great Seahawks runner.

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
New York Jets · CB · +125

(19 votes: Baca, Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Carr, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Hall, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Zierlein)


2) Tariq Woolen (+300) | 4 votes: Blair, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm

3) Jaquan Brisker (+3000) | 1 vote: Rank


Why Marc Ross chose Sauce Gardner: I felt Gardner was the best overall player in the 2022 NFL Draft, regardless of position -- and so far, he has exceeded my expectations. With his special combination of length, athletic ability and undeniable swag, Sauce's production as a lockdown corner has helped rejuvenate the Jets' defense. He not only is the clear-cut DROY, but he's already in the conversation for best corner in the NFL. 

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Geno Smith
Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks · QB · -140

(10 votes: Bergman, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Gordon, Rank, Ross, Sessler, Shook)


2) Saquon Barkley (+150) | 7 votes: Battista, Bhanpuri, Edholm, Hall, Parr, Patra, Zierlein

3) Christian McCaffrey (+1500) | 5 votes: Filice, Gonzales, Grant, Kownack, Reuter

4) Derrick Henry (+1600) | 2 votes: Baca, Baldinger


Why David Carr chose Geno Smith: Geno leading the Seahawks to the top of the NFC West at the midpoint is one of the biggest surprises of the season. Though surrounded by a talented group of playmakers, Smith has more than pulled his weight by protecting the ball, executing critical drives and elevating the play of everyone on the league's fourth-ranked scoring offense. There's still room on the bandwagon if you're interested, but it's filling up fast! 

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Nick Sirianni
Philadelphia Eagles · -125

(10 votes: Baca, Cersosimo, Edholm, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Hall, Rank, Sessler)


2) Brian Daboll (+800) | 7 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Chadiha, Parr, Reuter, Ross, Zierlein

T-3) Pete Carroll (+600) | 2 votes: Blair, Shook

T-3) Robert Saleh (+900) | 2 votes: Bergman, Bhanpuri

T-5) Mike McDaniel (+1500) | 1 vote: Carr

T-5) Sean McDermott (+4000) | 1 vote: Patra

T-5) Kevin O'Connell (+800) | 1 vote: Kownack


Why Marcas Grant chose Nick Sirianni: Even in the wildest expectations of Eagles fans, no one anticipated this team being undefeated after nine weeks. Sirianni boasts a roster that is playing at an elite level in all three phases and looks to be the class of the NFC.

EACH ANALYST'S BALLOT

Table inside Article
AnalystMVPOPOYDPOYOROYDROYComebackCoach
Michael BacaPatrick MahomesTyreek HillMicah ParsonsKenneth Walker IIISauce GardnerDerrick HenryNick Sirianni
Brian BaldingerJalen HurtsTyreek HillMatthew JudonKenneth Walker IIISauce GardnerDerrick HenryBrian Daboll
Judy BattistaJosh AllenTyreek HillMicah ParsonsKenneth Walker IIISauce GardnerSaquon BarkleyBrian Daboll
Jeremy BergmanJoe BurrowTyreek HillMicah ParsonsChris OlaveSauce GardnerGeno SmithRobert Saleh
Ali BhanpuriPatrick MahomesTyreek HillMicah ParsonsDameon PierceSauce GardnerSaquon BarkleyRobert Saleh
Tom BlairJosh AllenDerrick HenryMicah ParsonsDameon PierceTariq WoolenGeno SmithPete Carroll
David CarrPatrick MahomesTyreek HillMicah ParsonsKenneth Walker IIISauce GardnerGeno SmithMike McDaniel
Brooke CersosimoJalen HurtsDerrick HenryMicah ParsonsDameon PierceTariq WoolenGeno SmithNick Sirianni
Jeffri ChadihaJosh AllenTyreek HillMicah ParsonsDameon PierceTariq WoolenGeno SmithBrian Daboll
Eric EdholmJosh AllenJalen HurtsMicah ParsonsKenneth Walker IIITariq WoolenSaquon BarkleyNick Sirianni
Gennaro FiliceJosh AllenTyreek HillMicah ParsonsKenneth Walker IIISauce GardnerChristian McCaffreyNick Sirianni
Christian GonzalesJalen HurtsTyreek HillMicah ParsonsDameon PierceSauce GardnerChristian McCaffreyNick Sirianni
Grant GordonPatrick MahomesDerrick HenryMicah ParsonsKenneth Walker IIISauce GardnerGeno SmithNick Sirianni
Marcas GrantJosh AllenJosh AllenMicah ParsonsDameon PierceSauce GardnerChristian McCaffreyNick Sirianni
DeAngelo HallLamar JacksonPatrick MahomesMicah ParsonsDameon PierceSauce GardnerSaquon BarkleyNick Sirianni
Bobby KownackJalen HurtsDerrick HenryMicah ParsonsKenneth Walker IIISauce GardnerChristian McCaffreyKevin O'Connell
Dan ParrJosh AllenJalen HurtsMicah ParsonsKenneth Walker IIISauce GardnerSaquon BarkleyBrian Daboll
Kevin PatraJosh AllenTyreek HillMicah ParsonsDameon PierceSauce GardnerSaquon BarkleySean McDermott
Adam RankPatrick MahomesTyreek HillMicah ParsonsKenneth Walker IIIJaquan BriskerGeno SmithNick Sirianni
Chad ReuterJosh AllenTyreek HillMicah ParsonsChris OlaveSauce GardnerChristian McCaffreyBrian Daboll
Marc RossJalen HurtsTyreek HillMicah ParsonsKenneth Walker IIISauce GardnerGeno SmithBrian Daboll
Marc SesslerPatrick MahomesTyreek HillMicah ParsonsKenneth Walker IIISauce GardnerGeno SmithNick Sirianni
Nick ShookJalen HurtsJosh AllenMicah ParsonsDameon PierceSauce GardnerGeno SmithPete Carroll
Lance ZierleinJosh AllenJalen HurtsMicah ParsonsDameon PierceSauce GardnerSaquon BarkleyBrian Daboll

