The First Read, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes' night a reminder QB position is key; Bears unlocking Fields

AFC GENERAL MANAGER: "I honestly don't think we'll have clarity on that one until we see how far he takes them into the playoffs. It's a difficult situation but I understand the thinking on both sides and why nothing got done. I don't think the team wants to be dishing out huge money for a top-level quarterback and possibly be landing in the bottom tier of their division (see Arizona and Denver right now). They already offered him more per year than Kyler Murray, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes before talks shut off so the team is on record as far as trying to pay Lamar at that level. It feels like they're letting it play out to see if he can justify getting paid like he wants, which is significantly better than what Allen and Mahomes received. Deshaun Watson's deal is already widely being cast as an anomaly, which is appropriate. Unfortunately, Lamar's camp may be using that deal as a barometer instead of an outlier. I'm sure they feel like he can keep getting tagged at the high number -- like (Kirk) Cousins did in Washington -- and make that amount while keeping that leverage for an even bigger deal. But to get what he's looking for, he's going to need another MVP-caliber season and a legit Super Bowl appearance, or at least an AFC Championship Game. And he's got to stay healthy."