Super Bowl LVII midseason predictions: Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles in title game?

At the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, our analysts predict which teams will compete for -- and capture -- the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.
NOTE: All betting lines -- listed alongside each team -- are courtesy of Caesars Sports Book and are current as of 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Which team will win Super Bowl LVII?
Judy Battista: Bills over Eagles. The Eagles' stunning season takes them all the way to the Super Bowl, but the Bills are the NFL's most complete team, have the season's best player and will finally deliver Buffalo's first Lombardi.
Eric Edholm: Bills over 49ers. That's what I picked in August, so no change yet. Both teams have endured tough breaks, but they're well-built to endure come playoff time. A classic offense vs. defense Super Bowl.
Gennaro Filice: Bills over Eagles. If the preseason prediction ain't broke, don't fix it: Two well-rounded teams reach the game's biggest stage, where Josh Allen performs a one-man show to finish the job Jim Kelly just couldn't complete.
Jeffri Chadiha: Bills over Eagles. The Bills exorcise three decades of heartbreak behind a huge performance by Josh Allen. His brilliance and the Bills' ability to frustrate Jalen Hurts decide the outcome.
DeAngelo Hall: Bills over Eagles. The Bills win the city's first Lombardi Trophy with a dominant effort from their defense. The Von Miller magic on the game's biggest stage continues as he leads the charge with 2.5 sacks.
Dan Parr: Bills over Eagles. Josh Allen makes one more play than Jalen Hurts in a classic Super Bowl, capping off his MVP season by bringing the Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo for the first time.
Marcas Grant: Bills over Eagles. Josh Allen cements his legacy in Western New York as Bills Mafia exorcises its Super Bowl demons.
Chad Reuter: Bills over Eagles. Hide the folding tables -- the Bills build a statue of Josh Allen out of chicken wings immediately after he secures the franchise's first Super Bowl win.
Christian Gonzales: Bills over Eagles. Jalen Hurts makes his first Super Bowl appearance, but Josh Allen gets help from his defense, leading Buffalo to its first Lombardi.
Bobby Kownack: Bills over Cowboys. Dan Quinn's defense officially puts the Sean Payton rumors to rest for his head coach, but it's finally the year for Josh Allen and the table-wrecking mafia.
Lance Zierlein: Bills over Eagles. After being maligned early in their careers, Allen and Hurts put on a show in a high-scoring Super Bowl that sees the Bills finally exorcise their Super Bowl demons.
Marc Sessler: Chiefs over Eagles. My summertime pick -- Chargers over Eagles -- looks 50 percent insane here in November. There's nothing unhinged, though, about the concept of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid doing their thing in the AFC before toppling the frisky Eagles in an early February barnburner in sunny Glendale.
Maurice Jones-Drew: Chiefs over Eagles. Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts and Co. ride out a magical season all the way to the Super Bowl, but they can't overcome the big-game experience of the principals on the other side: Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.
Grant Gordon: Chiefs over Buccaneers. A Super Bowl rematch awaits, but a different ending comes to be as the magnificent Mahomes prevails over Tom Brady, who ignites a Bucs turnaround only to come up short of Super Bowl win No. 8.
Michael Baca: Chiefs over Eagles. Mahomes and the Chiefs return to glory, scoring 33 points to edge out the high-flying Eagles, but not without K.C.'s young, fast defense bottling up Jalen Hurts on the final drive of the season.
Kevin Patra: Chiefs over Eagles. After a week of celebrating Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes dices up a good Eagles secondary to capture his second Super Bowl MVP award.
Adam Rank: Eagles over Bengals. The Eagles are clearly the best team in the NFC right now, but people are still sleeping on the Cincinnati Bengals, and I feel like that is a huge mistake.
Marc Ross: Eagles over Chiefs. I had the Chiefs coming out victorious in my preseason pick, but Philly simply has the most talented and balanced team in the NFL. Jalen Hurts' astounding ascension this season culminates with a Super Bowl MVP award.
Tom Blair: Eagles over Bills. With their second title in five years, the Eagles force Josh Allen to keep waiting for the ultimate postseason validation.
Brian Baldinger: Eagles over Chiefs. The Chiefs may have the better quarterback, but the Eagles have the more complete roster, which helps Philly hoist its second Lombardi Trophy.
Nick Shook: Eagles over Chiefs. Kansas City is once again in the Super Bowl, but the Eagles bring an offensive attack that even the underrated Chiefs defense can't contain, completing an incredible run to a title.
Jeremy Bergman: Ravens over Cowboys. Dallas, on the back of Micah Parsons (and Odell Beckham Jr.?), replaces the Packers, my misguided preseason NFC pick, in Glendale, while Lamar Jackson and the Ravens lose out on the North, but go on a wild-card prove-it run to glory.
Ali Bhanpuri: Ravens over Cowboys. Big D back on the big stage after 27 years … but Lamar Jackson isn’t starstruck. Despite memorable performances from Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and a spirited Ezekiel Elliott (in perhaps his last game as a Cowboy), it’s Jackson who leaves Phoenix with two trophies and a Rod Tidwell-esque message for Ravens leadership.
Brooke Cersosimo: Ravens over Vikings. This game is all about Lamar Jackson. The clear star of the show performs like a man on a mission to not only win his first ring and the franchise's third title, but to become the league's highest-paid quarterback.
David Carr: 49ers over Dolphins. Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo are back in the Super Bowl together -- something we didn't expect to see in the preseason. They prove experience matters against Super Bowl newbies Mike McDaniel (as a head coach) and Tua Tagovailoa.