2022 NFL midseason win total projections, AFC: Chiefs, Bills on top; Dolphins No. 1 wild-card team

Over/under Wins: 8.5

8.5 Make Playoffs: +158

+158 Win Division: +1600

+1600 Win Conference: +3200

+3200 Win Super Bowl: +5500





Maybe this is a sign I have played fantasy football for too long, but it seems pretty notable to me that we kinda seem to have a Patriots running back we can rely on for our rosters. Yes, the Pats always get real production from the running back position, but in the past, it has been tough to predict which back would generate the numbers in a given game. However, Rhamondre Stevenson is proving himself to be a must-start as an RB1 because of his consistent volume and production. He has 17 rushes of 10-plus yards and is logging 3.81 yards after contact per attempt, along with 35 receptions. He's also on pace to be the first Patriots player with 200-plus carries and 1,000-plus rushing yards in a season since LeGarrette Blount did it in 2016.

New England Patriots' remaining 2022 NFL schedule