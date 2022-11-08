NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10

Previous rank: No. 15





Jalen Ramsey couldn’t hold his tongue any longer. The defense had made a goal-line stand late in the fourth quarter only to be called on again after the ensuing Rams possession lasted three plays before a punt. “The defense should not have had to go back on the field. Simple,” a visibly frustrated Ramsey said after a late Bucs TD sealed a brutal 16-13 loss for the defending champs. “Gotta have some dogs who are gonna go get it. We shouldn’t come to the sideline after a big stop like that and our coaches or the other side or whoever telling us, ‘We are going to need y’all one more time.’ … Like, what the f---?” Ramsey took his frustrations public, which can be perceived as a no-no, but can you blame him? The Rams' offense is simply not getting it done.