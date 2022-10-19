Jim Irsay's comments put onus on other NFL owners to grapple with Daniel Snyder's status

As one person in the league familiar with ownership thinking said earlier this week, before Irsay made his comments, some owners feel Snyder brings no value to the NFL, and instead has brought everybody down with him.

Irsay was the first to go on the record to that effect. Snyder was not present at the league meeting -- his wife, Tanya, has represented the team at league events since July of 2021, when Snyder was fined $10 million by the NFL and handed over day-to-day operations to Tanya following an investigation of the team's culture conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson on the league's behalf -- and his future status was not on the meeting's official agenda.

But almost immediately after Irsay was finished speaking, it became clear that banishing Snyder permanently won't be easy.

"It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media," a Commanders spokesman said in a statement in response to Irsay's comments. "It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team has had no opportunity to formally respond to allegations. The Commanders have made remarkable progress over the past two years. We are confident that, when he has an opportunity to see the actual evidence in this case, Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyder's [sic] to consider selling the franchise. And they won't."

Those last three words are most important, making plain what Snyder's fellow owners have long anticipated -- that he will not go easily. There are those in and around the league who hope he could be persuaded to sell his team, to reap a multibillion dollar windfall and spare his family the embarrassment of a brawl with other owners and the potential of a humiliating vote to oust him.

The NFL has never taken that step to remove an owner. The Carolina Panthers' former owner Jerry Richardson decided to sell the team soon after revelations of his own inappropriate behavior came to light, in December of 2017. It is worth noting that in a letter sent to owners Tuesday afternoon, just minutes after his spokesman delivered the blistering response, Snyder struck a more conciliatory tone, refuting a recent ESPN report that he had asked, via his law firms, for private investigators to look into other owners and Goodell.

"While we are all fierce competitors on the field, we are a part of this organization because we love football, our teams and our fans," Snyder's letter said. "Having the privilege to own a franchise in America's sport is something I know none of us take for granted."

That chummy tone probably elicited more than a few eye rolls from his fellow owners, considering that, other than Jones, it is difficult to identify many other owners who are allies.

While Irsay is not considered one of the most influential owners in the league, he is a noteworthy messenger. Irsay has dealt, often publicly, with his own issues, largely stemming from addiction. In 2014, he was suspended for six games and fined $500,000 after an arrest for driving while under the influence of painkillers. But with his own skeletons already out in the open, Irsay summoned some bravado when asked if he was concerned that Snyder might be collecting "dirt" on other owners as the ESPN report alleged.

"You can investigate me until the cows come home," Irsay said. "That's not going to back me off. Private investigators or any of that stuff -- it's irrelevant to me. I don't know about any of that stuff. I just focus on the issue of what's happening in Washington and to me, it's gravely concerning."