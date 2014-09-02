 Skip to main content
Colts' Jim Irsay suspended six games, fined $500K

Published: Sep 02, 2014 at 07:33 AM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The NFL suspended Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on Tuesday for six games and fined him $500,000 for violating the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

Irsay pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated following his arrest after a traffic stop in March. The suspension begins Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET. Irsay, who will be barred from the team facility, will be eligible to return following the Colts' game against the Houston Texans on October 9

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Colts COO Pete Ward, GM Ryan Grigson, and Irsay's daughter Carlie Irsay-Gordon will run the team in Irsay's absence. 

"I acknowledge the mistake I made last March and stand responsible for the consequences of that mistake, for which I sincerely apologize to our community and to Colts fans everywhere," Irsay said in a statement. "Even more importantly, though, I am committed to do everything in my power to turn this whole experience into a positive event for myself, my family, and the community."

Irsay, 55, admitted Tuesday to a Hamilton County (Ind.) judge that he was under the influence of painkillers oxycodone and hydrocodone while driving in the late hours of March 16 near his home in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel. In his statement, Irsay said the incident has helped him confront his addiction. 

Irsay must submit to drug testing, will lose his driver's license and will be on probation for a year. The Colts' owner is also prohibited from drinking or possessing alcohol during that time.

