NFL stats and records, Week 9: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady passes Peyton Manning on path to 100,000 yards

Moss and Carter. Rice and Owens. Harrison and Wayne. Bruce and Holt. Swann and Stallworth. The list of the best wide receiver duos in NFL history is not a long one, but there may be a new tandem to put atop that list: Hill and Waddle.

The NFL's fastest wide receiver duo of all time has also been the most productive in their first season together. The duo has combined for 1,916 receiving yards, the most in a teammate duo's first nine games in the Super Bowl era. Hill's 1,104 receiving yards are the most in the first nine games of any season over the same span. They have combined for the most receiving yards per game (212.9) by a teammate duo in a single season, which is also the most by any duo to ever play at least eight games with each other.