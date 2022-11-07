Giants safety Xavier McKinney suffers broken hand in ATV accident during bye week

Giants safety Xavier McKinney's week off is going to cost him a few more.

McKinney suffered a broken hand as a result of an ATV accident during his bye week trip to Cabo, which will keep him sidelined for several weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

McKinney announced his injury via Twitter on Monday, explaining he was on the ATV as part of a guided sight-seeing tour when the accident occurred.

"I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we're building here in NY," McKinney wrote.

McKinney has started in all eight games of the Giants' season, playing every possible defensive snap to this point. He's recorded 38 tackles, four passes defensed, one sack and one forced fumble this season as part of a Giants defense that has played above expectation, helping New York surprise most of the football world with its 6-2 start.