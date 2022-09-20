NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10

Previous rank: No. 22





What a moment for the Cardinals -- and what a game for key figures on each side of the ball in a comeback win over the Raiders. Before Byron Murphy Jr.'s scoop-and-score in overtime, it was Kyler Murray who willed the Cardinals back from the brink with his signature style of greatness. Murray kept plays alive with his legs and made several money throws with his arm, none bigger than the 2-point conversion dart to A.J. Green with no time remaining in regulation. On defense, it was former first-round pick Isiah Simmons, who, after seeing his playing time reduced following a rough Week 1, came up huge with the forced fumble in overtime that led to the win. "He can be as good as he wants," Kliff Kingsbury said of Simmons. "It's commitment to football, all day every day. We've seen the flashes."