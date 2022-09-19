NFL stats and records, Week 2: Tua Tagovailoa makes his mark on Dolphins' history

Despite the loss, Jackson showed again why he's one-of-one in this game. Jackson became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 300 yards and three touchdowns through the air combined with 100 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while also setting the record for the most games with 100+ rush yards by a quarterback in NFL history with 11. In Week 2, Jackson became the first player in NFL history with a 75+ yard pass and rush touchdown in the same game. With negotiations on a new contract tabled until after the season, Big Truss that Jackson is continuing to prove his worth in Baltimore.