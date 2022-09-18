Lamar Jackson runs to QB-record 11th 100-yard rushing game thanks to career-long 79-yard TD

Lamar Jackson ran for a career-long 79-yard touchdown and into the history books along the way.

Jackson has now rushed for 100 yards in a game for the 11th time in his career, setting a new NFL all-time record for the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback when he eclipsed the century mark Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The Ravens QB surpassed 100 yards on the aforementioned 79-yarder in the third quarter to give him his first rushing touchdown of the game and his fourth total TD.

Jackson's effort Sunday broke a tie with Michael Vick, who had 10 100-yard games in his 13-season career.

Jackson, however, has done it two games into his fifth season.

The landmark showing comes roughly two weeks after the Ravens announced they had failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension with Jackson. The Baltimore QB is betting on himself this season, and so far he's off to a sensational start.

Already the only quarterback in NFL chronicle to post two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, Jackson is off on the right foot toward a potential third 1,000-yard rushing campaign and more history gained on the ground.