2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Bills' big win over Titans on Monday

Published: Sep 19, 2022 at 10:29 PM
Nick Shook

Buffalo Bills
2022 · 2-0-0
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 0-2-0

  1. Ken Dorsey's offense is cooking. Perhaps our offseason showers of love for the Bills weren't enough. Buffalo looks like the best team in the NFL through two weeks, pulling away from the Rams to open the season and obliterating the Titans on the Monday night stage. It starts with Josh Allen, and on Monday night, it ended -- 12 times -- with Stefon Diggs. The dynamic duo is back in full force in 2022, with Allen hitting Diggs a dozen times for 148 yards and three touchdowns. No matter what Tennessee did, Allen kept finding his favorite target, but he was far from the only major player in this one. Fullback Reggie Gilliam was the one who started the offensive avalanche, catching an 11-yard touchdown pass. The Bills racked up 414 yards of offense, averaging 6.4 yards per play, threw 41 points on the scoreboard and did all of that with a time-of-possession advantage of just three minutes and eight seconds. This offense defines explosive -- and Dorsey is completely comfortable directing it from the booth.
  2. Derrick Henry is no longer enough to save the Titans. Opposing defenses now know, more than ever, that if they shut down Henry, Tennessee is in trouble. Blame it on the weaker receiving corps, or pin it on Ryan Tannehill -- either way, it's obvious. Henry gained just 25 yards on 13 carries (he did score a touchdown from a yard out) while Tannehill predictably struggled mightily, completing 11 of 20 passes for 117 yards and two interceptions. The second pick ended his night with both emphasis and sadness for Tennessee fans who know this could be the first sign of trouble for the 2022 Titans. Malik Willis received a full quarter's worth of work and wasn't any better, fumbling once and completing just one of his first four passes. And most importantly, for a second straight week, Henry wasn't a major factor. That has to change, or things might get ugly for the Titans.
  3. The Bills are out for blood. It's not just the offense in Buffalo. The Bills defense flew around the field all night, stuffing the run and harassing Tannehill enough to force two interceptions. The second, an easy pick for Matt Milano, stood as final confirmation that Buffalo would cruise to victory. Milano led a Bills defense that played as if its hair was on fire, forcing four turnovers, and even the special teams got involved, recovering a punt muffed by rookie Kyle Philips (his second in as many weeks, prompting the Titans to cycle through two more returners). These Bills are playing complementary football in all three phases and should strike fear in the hearts of each of the other 31 teams in the NFL.


Next Gen Stat of the game: Josh Allen finished with three touchdowns on play-action passes of 10-plus air yards, tying for the most in a game by any quarterback in the Next Gen Stats era (dating back to 2016).


NFL Research: The Buffalo Bills did not punt this season until their 16th drive of the campaign, marking the longest streak of offensive possessions without a punt to begin a season by any team since at least 1991.

Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 2-0-0
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 1-1-0

Jalen Hurts put on a show, while Kirk Cousins familiar pattern on Monday nights reared its head once again.

Hurts had three total touchdowns and Cousins had three interceptions as the Philadelphia Eagles trounced the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

