Around the NFL

Eagles CB Darius Slay reminds world he's 'still at an elite level' with two-pick performance vs. Vikings

Published: Sep 20, 2022 at 08:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Big Play Slay earned his moniker Monday night.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay got his hands on pass after pass in the 24-7 demolition of the Minnesota Vikings.

Slay earned five passes defensed and two interceptions, both in the red zone. He became the only player with five-plus passes defensed and two INTs in a game in the last three seasons.

The 31-year-old reminded the world he remains one of the top cover corners in the NFL.

"You know how it always goes -- the older you get, the more they think you're falling off. But I ain't one of them guys. I'm still at an elite level. I deserve a lot of respect in this league," Slay said, via the official transcript.

Slay helped lock down Justin Jefferson, who was held to just 48 yards on six catches a week after putting up a 9/184/2 line against Green Bay. Slay lined up against Jefferson on 36.2 percent of Jefferson's routes, per Next Gen Stats (most by any Eagles defender in the game).

"I take no matchup lightly, but he is one of the best in the world," Slay said of Jefferson. "I am one of the best in the world, too. I was looking forward to the matchup."

Slay faced six targets in primary coverage against Jefferson and allowed one catch for seven yards while recording two INTs and two dropped INTs, per Pro Football Focus.

Slay earned a 90.2 PFF coverage grade in this game, his third game with a 90-plus coverage grade since joining the Eagles in 2020. No other Philly CB has had any such games since 2020.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni noted that Slay's ability to take on No. 1 receivers like Jefferson allows the Philly defense to deploy different strategies.

"You don't just go in and put all your eggs in one basket, right?" the coach said. "There were different disguises, different coverages, but make no mistake about it, a lot of it was to stop No. 18. He's a heck of a football player.

"But when Slay had to cover him one-on-one, obviously did an unbelievable job. When you bring all the guys on Slay's second interception -- really on the one before that, too, right, that could have been an interception -- you can't help and there is no help when you bring all those guys.

"You're in cover zero and Slay got sticky in the coverage and made an interception. So that's what we see Slay do over and over again."

Against Minnesota, the Eagles generated three takeaways and allowed fewer than three big plays (completions of 20-plus yards or rushes of 10-plus yards) for the first time since Week 5, 2019.

With the offense humming to open the season and the defense capable of putting up performances like Monday, Slay's Eagles are one of the favorites in the NFC.

Related Content

news

Bills CB Dane Jackson (neck) released from hospital, avoids major injury

The Bills received good news Tuesday morning regarding cornerback Dane Jackson, who was transported to the hospital after suffering a neck injury in Monday's 41-7 win over the Titans.

news

Ryan Tannehill: Titans' blowout loss to Bills 'a brutal, brutal night'

The Titans suffered their most ruthless beatdown of the Mike Vrabel era on Monday night, a 41-7 loss to the dominant Bills in prime time.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts' 'big-time performance': 'He's going to reach his ceiling'

Jalen Hurts took his play to another level Monday night, dicing up the Minnesota Vikings through the air and plowing over defenders on the ground as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated in a 24-7 victory.

news

Buccaneers signing WR Cole Beasley to practice squad, expected to elevate him to active roster

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Bucs are signing wideout Cole Beasley to the practice squad with the expectation that he'll be elevated to the active roster soon, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins throws three interceptions in loss, drops to 2-10 on Monday night

Minnesota's Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions during a dismal 24-7 loss to the Eagles. With the defeat, Cousins fell to 2-10 in his career on Monday night -- the worst record in league history, according to NFL Research.

news

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs team up to lead Bills' blowout of Titans

Bills QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs were locked in Monday night versus the Titans, connecting for three touchdowns. Led by the Allen-Diggs combo, Buffalo rolled to a win and is living up to his preseason expectations so far.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Bills, Eagles wins on Monday night

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs hooked up for three touchdowns as the Bills dominated the Tennessee Titans in the first of two games, while Jalen Hurts put on a show in leading the Philadelphia Eagles past the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Bills CB Dane Jackson (neck) has full movement in extremities after leaving Monday night's game in ambulance

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was immobilized and transported in an ambulance after suffering an apparent neck injury in Monday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Week 2 Monday night inactives: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills; Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, and Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

news

Bills WR Gabe Davis (ankle) inactive for MNF versus Titans

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is officially inactive for Buffalo's Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans Monday night. Davis sprained his ankle in practice Saturday on a non-contact play, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay suspended four games for violating NFL personal conduct policy

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended four games without pay for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to the league transaction wire.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE