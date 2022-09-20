Around the NFL

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins throws three interceptions in loss, drops to 2-10 on Monday night 

Published: Sep 20, 2022 at 01:28 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Kirk Cousins is still not ready for prime time.

On the heels of an impressive season-opening showing, Cousins' longstanding shortcoming came to fruition once more in Week 2.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback threw three interceptions during a dismal 24-7 loss to the host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. With the defeat, Cousins fell to 2-10 in his career on Monday night -- the worst record in league history according to NFL Research.

Cousins' final stat line saw him finish 27 of 46 for 221 yards, a 2-yard second-quarter touchdown to Irv Smith, the aforementioned three picks and a 51.1 QB rating. Despite the trials and turnovers of Cousins, Vikings rookie head coach Kevin O'Connell shouldered the blame, citing Minnesota's lack of offensive balance as it attempted in vain to dig out of a 17-point halftime hole.

"I thought Kirk battled tonight," O'Connell said. "Put him in some tough spots, and I think our overall offensive philosophy, when we do not succeed in activating those things, it puts a lot of pressure on the quarterback, and that's where I once again put this one 100 percent on me."

Eagles counterpart Jalen Hurts was shining as Cousins and the Vikings were stumbling in the second half, scoring three total TDs as Philadelphia built its 24-7 lead. It led to just five Minnesota rushing plays in the second half.

"I think that getting behind early we probably had to throw a little more often than we would have liked, and didn't stay as balanced as we'd like to be," Cousins said, "and it's probably more just the nature of how the game went, and we certainly want to be balanced as best we can."

Cousins was terrorized by Darius Slay in the second half, as the Eagles' cornerback blanketed Vikings standout wideout Justin Jefferson and had two picks. And though the first-half deficit might well have dictated the pass-heavy approach in the second half, the Cousins-led offense was nearly as woeful in the initial 30 minutes of game time. The Vikings began the game with back-to-back three-and-outs and finished the first half with two more.

"Part of the challenge is we didn't stay on the field, we didn't run enough plays, and so those three-and-outs early aren't how we want to start," Cousins said.

While the Vikings' offense went from a balanced approach that produced three-and-outs to a passing frenzy that produced interceptions, the Eagles defense got after Cousins throughout the game.

Cousins was pressured on 33.3% of his dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats, and sacked twice. He was 6 of 14 for just 51 yards, a TD and two interceptions under pressure.

"I think their defense deserves credit," Cousins said, "they did a good job with rush and with coverage, and the combination made it tough for us."

Cousins' three interceptions gave him 11 since 2015 on Mondays, which is the most in the league, per NFL Research.

Whether it was the pressure of the bright lights or the Eagles defense, Cousins floundered in familiar fashion with all the world watching.

Related Content

news

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs team up to lead Bills' blowout of Titans

Bills QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs were locked in Monday night versus the Titans, connecting for three touchdown passes. Led by the Allen-Diggs combo, Buffalo rolled to a win and is living up to his preseason expectations so far.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Bills, Eagles wins on Monday night

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs hooked up for three touchdowns as the Bills dominated the Tennessee Titans in the first of two games, while Jalen Hurts put on a show in leading the Philadelphia Eagles past the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Bills CB Dane Jackson (neck) has full movement in extremities after leaving Monday night's game in ambulance

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was immobilized and transported in an ambulance after suffering an apparent neck injury in Monday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Week 2 Monday night inactives: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills; Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, and Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

news

Bills WR Gabe Davis (ankle) inactive for MNF versus Titans

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is officially inactive for Buffalo's Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans Monday night. Davis sprained his ankle in practice Saturday on a non-contact play, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay suspended four games for violating NFL personal conduct policy

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended four games without pay for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to the league transaction wire.

news

Niners QB Trey Lance undergoes successful surgery to repair fractured right ankle

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his injured right ankle, the team announced Monday, and is expected to be fully healed for the 2023 campaign.

news

Garrett Wilson 'excited' to help Jets win amid breakout performance vs. Browns

After scoring the game-winning touchdown in Sunday's comeback win over the Browns, Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson punctuated his return to Ohio with a breakout performance.

news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans suspended one game following fight during Sunday's game vs. Saints

The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans one game stemming from his role in Sunday's fight with members of the New Orleans Saints. No other players were suspended.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Zac Taylor frustrated by Bengals' pass protection: 'I think we've given up too many sacks, absolutely'

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was sacked six times in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, taking his total to 13 to open the 2022 campaign.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE