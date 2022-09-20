Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts' 'big-time performance': 'He's going to reach his ceiling'

Jalen Hurts took his play to another level Monday night, dicing up the Minnesota Vikings through the air and plowing over defenders on the ground as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated in a 24-7 victory.

Hurts went 26-of-31 passing -- an 83.9 completion rate -- for 333 yards with a TD and added 11 carries for 57 rushing yards and two more scores. He became the first player in NFL History to have an 80-plus completion percentage, 300-plus pass yards and two rush TDs in a single game, per NFL Research.

The QB made the right reads over and over from the pocket and on the move, displaying pinpoint accuracy to all levels.

Hurts' impressive play to open the season doesn't shock coach Nick Sirianni, who called it a "big-time performance on a big-time stage."

"I wouldn't say I'm surprised. I've seen the growth," he said via the team's transcript. "We talk about this so much with Jalen. Why is he going to continue to reach his ceiling? Because he's tough, he has high football character, and he loves football. He's going to reach his ceiling. It's fun watching him grow."

Through two weeks, Hurts has displayed difference-making talent as both a runner and passer. He's dynamic on the ground, but if he continues to show the type of ability from the pocket displayed Monday night against a good defensive line, that ceiling on his career will only get higher.

As a leader, Hurts credited the men around him.

"I said it earlier, no man is an island," he said. "You have to draw your strength from others. I can't perform without the other 10 on the field. Same on the other side. They need me to do my job for them to eat. It's a collective group. It was a big team win. A big-time team win. It's something that we will definitely enjoy, but we have a short week. We're headed to [Washington] D.C., so we'll enjoy it for a little bit and get ready for our next opponent."

Entering the offseason, the biggest question in Philly was whether Hurts could prove he's the future franchise quarterback. Through two weeks, the 24-year-old answered that with a resounding yes.