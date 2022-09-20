Bills CB Dane Jackson (neck) released from hospital, avoids major injury

The Buffalo Bills received good news Tuesday morning regarding cornerback Dane Jackson, who was transported to the hospital after suffering a neck injury in Monday's 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday on Good Morning Football that Jackson was able to walk out of the hospital and all indications are that he avoided major injury.

Jackson was released from the hospital and is resting at home, per Garafolo.

The Bills DB's neck bent backward after colliding with teammate Tremaine Edmunds during a tackle late in the first half. The 25-year-old was loaded onto an ambulance as teammates gathered around during the stoppage.

Jackson had full movement in his extremities as he was taken to ECMC Hospital in Buffalo, New York, for evaluation, a CT scan and X-rays.

The fact that he was released less than 24 hours after suffering the injury is a fantastic sign for the former seventh-round pick who worked his way into a starting role.