2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Chargers on Thursday 

It was a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by Chiefs seventh-round rookie Jaylen Watson that decided the game, however, as Kansas City prevailed against Los Angeles, 27-24, on Thursday night.

The Chiefs, who got a pair of touchdown passes from Mahomes, prevailed despite a gutsy performance from Herbert, who briefly left the game but returned after taking a hard hit to the mid-section in the fourth quarter. Grimacing on nearly every play, Herbert threw his third touchdown pass to close the Chargers' deficit to one score, but ultimately it was the Chiefs' night on Thursday.