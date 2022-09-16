Mahomes, Chiefs show they still know how to win with comeback against Chargers

Kansas City wouldn't have won this game without the key stops that its defense achieved in the second half. The Chargers wound up with more total yards (401 to 319) but they also converted just five-of-16 third-down opportunities. They also committed the game's only turnover, a 99-yard interception for a touchdown by rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson that gave Kansas City their first lead of the game, at 24-17, in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. dropped two potential interceptions and Los Angeles had two other picks negated by penalties.

"We just hung around," Mahomes said. "That's the biggest thing -- our defense kept us in the game. We didn't play our best football and it was huge for our defense to keep us in the game, make some plays and get some points on the board. And just give us a chance. With a young defense like that, to see that so early in the season, I think that will carry us the rest of the way."

The importance of this game to Kansas City can't be underestimated. The Chiefs came into this season facing one of the toughest schedules in the league, as seven of their first eight games involved teams that qualified for the postseason in 2021. The next two weeks feature road trips to Indianapolis and Tampa Bay followed by matchups with the Raiders, Bills, 49ers and Titans after that. Every victory the Chiefs gain at this point will matter before the schedule lightens up in the second half.

There's also some pride at play here. The Chiefs heard the questions about how this offense might function without Hill and whether that revamped defense might be too young to handle all that comes with so many high-pressure games. The Chiefs spent the last six years letting their trophy case speak for their abilities. It's obvious they don't expect to take a step back just because the star power on the roster has been diminished.

Thursday night's game proved they still have the two most important stars in this run of success: Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid. Herbert generated nice numbers (33-for-48 passing, 334 yards and three touchdowns) and played through a rib injury sustained late in the game but that pick-six was devastating. Staley also has to wonder about the offensive play-calling and lack of execution in short-yardage situations on third downs. Los Angeles failed continually in those moments and those issues kept them from seizing control of the game.

It is smart to remember that we are very early in the season. There are still 15 games to go for both the Chargers and Chiefs and a lot will happen over the next few months. It's quite likely that every AFC West matchup will have this level of drama and suspense baked into the competition. All these teams think they have to a chance to take the crown the Chiefs have held for so long.

The difference is that Kansas City hasn't been this dominant in the AFC West solely because of the talent they've amassed over the years. The Chiefs have accomplished that much success by learning a variety of critical tricks during their reign. The most important of those is that great teams understand how vital it is to not beat yourself. If the Chargers ever want to get past Kansas City, they'd better start paying attention to that one.