NFL Week 2 takeaways: McDaniel's Dolphins explode, Lance-less 49ers won't implode, Pickett looms in PIT

This goes well beyond the Hard Knocks hype. Dan Campbell and his brilliant coaching staff have established a culture -- and true accountability -- in Detroit. This is something we haven't seen from the Lions (1-1) in quite some time. They fight -- and on Sunday, they won! I was impressed with how they went about getting the W, too. After Detroit took a 22-0 lead into the half, Washington (1-1) responded with the first 15 points of the third quarter. This is where the old Lions -- the Lions we've become accustomed to over the decades -- would've collapsed. But no! Detroit kept answering back and ultimately prevailed, 36-27.