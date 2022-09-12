Big deal or Week 1 overreaction? Judging nine outcomes from Sunday's NFL games

Now, I'm not always on the aggressive side in these types of scenarios, as every situation is different. But the Giants were heavy underdogs playing on the road. And in the bigger picture, this is a franchise that's been to the playoffs just once in the past 10 seasons, cycling through a series of lackluster coaches in the process. For the new guy to come in and immediately go for the jugular ... Well, that was awesome, even if the G-Men didn't convert. But they did! And then the football gods smiled on Daboll and Co., with Tennessee missing a 47-yard field goal at the gun. New York won its opener for the first time in six years. Not a bad way to start off the Daboll/Joe Schoen era.