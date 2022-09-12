Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has successful surgery on fractured thumb, looks to return Week 8 or 10

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery to stabilize his fractured thumb on Monday and is looking at a potential return in Week 8 or Week 10, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Prescott's return could be Oct. 30 against the Chicago Bears or, after the bye week, Nov. 13 against the Green Bay Packers. He sustained the injury in Sunday night's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the six to eight weeks Prescott will be missing, the Cowboys' options begin with backup quarterback Cooper Rush, but there's obviously potential elsewhere.

Prescott's injury occurred when he hit his throwing hand on Shaquil Barrett's helmet late in the game. He quickly left the field for examination and did not return. Prior to his exit, he was 14 of 29 for 134 yards with an interception.