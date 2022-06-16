2022 NFL season: Most likely team to end playoff drought? Least likely? Let's rank 'em!

Earlier this month, I penned a BOLD PREDICTIONS column with this forecast: The Chargers field a top-three offense and defense. This team is rich with talent on both sides of the ball. And the best part? These Bolts are hungry. They have to be, considering they're a part of this Schein Nine in the first place.





"We haven't made the playoffs," Los Angeles GM Tom Telesco said on my SiriusXM Radio show, "Schein on Sports," last month. "We can't be overconfident about anything."





Spot on. I can't envision Justin Herbert and Co. reading offseason press clippings and getting too cocky -- not when Herbert has yet to take a single postseason snap.





Speaking of Herbert, he's off to a historic start, with the most touchdown passes in his first two seasons (69) of any quarterback in NFL history. And the best is yet to come. At publishing, Caesars Sportsbook gives him the fifth-best odds to win MVP at 12-1, behind only Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and back-to-back winner Aaron Rodgers. Nice company to keep -- and if anything, Herbert might be too low. The guy is going to explode in Year 3, with draft reinforcements up front (OG Zion Johnson) and in the backfield (RB Isaiah Spiller). Tight end Gerald Everett was a useful pickup in free agency, too.





I particularly love Telesco's offseason additions to the defense. Khalil Mack joins Joey Bosa, giving the Chargers a terrifying pass-rushing duo. Mack wasn't Los Angeles' only high-profile acquisition, either. In the back end, J.C. Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal to be the CB1 of a talented secondary. And don't overlook the free-agent signings of Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, two big-bodied defensive linemen who'll undoubtedly boost a run defense that ranked 30th in 2021.





As long as Derwin James fully recovers from the surgery we just found out about -- keep the star safety in bubble wrap all summer ! -- the Chargers will win the toughest division in football and win multiple playoff games, too.