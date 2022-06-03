First look at No. 1 pick Travon Walker's fit with Jags; plus, an exploding NFL trend and a legit QB battle

3) Containing the ground game with lighter boxes is crucial.

Although stopping the run is not the No. 1 priority of the defensive plan, Fangio and his disciples want to neutralize the ground game while utilizing lighter boxes. Instead of employing a "plus-one" defense that adds an extra defender to the box to outnumber blockers at the point of attack, he will insert a secondary defender into the run defense from depth in a variety of sub-packages with five or six defensive backs accompanying three- or four-man fronts. Whether it is a safety flying into the box after keying the tight end's blocking path or a cornerback triggering quickly on a post-snap read, Fangio expects his defensive backs to be in the mix on running plays. He factors that into the equation when assigning gap responsibilities that force RBs to bounce to the edges to find running room. The scheme utilizes "spill" tactics (defenders clog inside gaps) and "wrong-arm maneuvers" (defenders attack the inside leg of approaching blockers) to force the ball to the edges, with swift defenders chasing the ball down from the inside out. With more defensive backs on the field in a variety of sub-packages, the "spill" approach takes advantage of the superior athletes in the game. While run-heavy teams will attempt to pound the ball right at all of the "little guys" on the field, offenses operating from spread formations have a tougher time running to the perimeter against athletic units built to run and chase from sideline to sideline.

4) Red-zone efficiency is a must.

The philosophy of this system forces the defensive play-caller to place a premium on red-zone execution. If a team is willing to concede yards between the 20s utilizing a bend-don't-break approach, it is imperative to force opponents to settle for field goals in the red area. With less field to defend and one additional "defender" (the end line) in play, Fangio's scheme will force quarterbacks to make more tight-window throws in a condensed area. The constant switching in matchup coverage neutralizes some of the concepts that would pick apart man-to-man while also creating a picket fence at the goal line with defenders reading the eyes of the quarterback. To defeat the coverage, quarterbacks and receivers must operate at a high level, with the play-caller designing plays that put playmakers in ideal windows. Given the challenges created by scheme and personnel, the red zone has been a graveyard for offensive drives against Fangio's defense.