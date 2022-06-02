State of the 2022 Seattle Seahawks: Ready for life after Russell Wilson?

Replace Bobby Wagner? Russell Wilson's exit might have caused some people (not you, Seahawks fans) to overlook the fact that Wagner is gone, too. I'm not going to sit here and say Wagner, who signed with the Rams after being released this offseason, was the Russell Wilson of the defense, exactly, but the comparison is not that far off. Like Wilson, the linebacker played at a high level as soon as he hit the league in 2012 -- he was kind of a big deal, and a main driver of the Seahawks' defensive success over the years, racking up six All-Pro nods in his 10 seasons. My big thing about Bobby is this: Seattle can, in theory, find someone to fill in for him, a human being who starts at his position, and who is probably even going to be very good. But Bobby was more than a body -- he was the soul of the defense, like Russ was for the offense. Making up for his absence is going to be much more difficult than just slotting another name in there, as rising young linebacker Jordyn Brooks understands.