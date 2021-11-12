Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

His doctor was "amazed" by it, his head coach called it "remarkable" and now Russell Wilson's comeback from surgery to repair an injured finger can be tabbed official.

The Seahawks activated Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The team also announced it was activating wide receiver ﻿D'Wayne Eskridge﻿.

With Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll having said Friday that Wilson was "ready to go" and having stated Monday that "the intention is if he's OK, he plays," Wilson's activation leans to him getting the starting nod on Sunday.

﻿Geno Smith﻿ has filled in as the Seattle starter in Wilson's absence, with the Seahawks going 1-2 in those three games sans Wilson ahead of a Week 9 bye.

Injured in a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson sustained an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint that required surgery. He was expected to miss six to eight weeks.

However, on the same night of the injury, Carroll called Wilson "one of the great healers of all time" and that's proved to be an apt description it would seem.

Wilson's goal of returning by Week 10 came into clear view starting Monday when Dr. Steve Shin, who performed Wilson's surgery, released a statement that read, in part: "I am absolutely amazed at his progress, so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation."

That same day, Carroll tabbed Wilson's comeback tale from a surgically repaired digit "a remarkable story of recovery."

In his first media availability since suffering the injury, Wilson said Thursday he was "pretty dang close" to 100 percent.

Perhaps he's improved even more since then, but having the seven-time Pro Bowler back on the field at even close to 100 percent is a boon for the Seahawks (3-5) against the Packers (7-2).

In five games this season, Wilson has thrown for 1,196 yards (239.2 per game) with a league-high 10.8 yards per attempt to go with 10 touchdowns and just one interception.