NFL's most underappreciated players: DK Metcalf, David Montgomery among NFC picks

First, I calculated and then ranked each player's season-long contribution metric by team (win share). To sum it up without getting overly technical, contribution metric, or win share, measures each player's production during a season, in this case, the 2021 campaign. The metric encompasses a value for every snap by each player and reveals each player's contribution to the team's overall win total.

After making those calculations, I factored in each player's salary by position (contract data via Over The Cap) to add some context around who was being "underappreciated." I always try to give priority to players who do not switch teams this offseason (since it's harder to be underappreciated by a team you haven't played for yet), but this season that was significantly harder due to tons of free agent movement. (As for players on rookie contracts, while those are restricted by draft slot and will thus inherently rank lower than many veterans who have had a chance to negotiate a new deal, that doesn't mean they should be disqualified from consideration, given that they can still seriously outperform their compensation.) Then I weighted players drafted in Round 2 or later who have been to no more than two Pro Bowls. That said, the most critical component to this method is contribution metric.