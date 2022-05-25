NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2022: New Orleans Saints, Trevor Lawrence, Josh McDaniels top the list

I dig this group. I love the roster general manager Mickey Loomis has assembled and refuse to sell New Orleans short. This is a playoff team. In fact, these Saints can beat out the Buccaneers for the division title. They can win a playoff game or two. I'm ready to drive this bandwagon!





Despite losing the greatest player in Saints history (Drew Brees) last offseason and the greatest coach in Saints history (Sean Payton) this offseason, New Orleans remains right in the thick of things in the NFC. This is what happens when you brilliantly bring in key veterans like Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry. This is what happens when you deftly draft two instant starters in the first round: WR Chris Olave and OT Trevor Penning. This is how you bounce back from an injury-riddled, playoff-free -- albeit still winning -- season.





The Taysom Hill experiment is mercifully over. Jameis Winston is fully acclimated -- and returning to full health. He will have Olave and Michael Thomas, neither of whom played a single down with Winston last season. With Landry also joining the party, New Orleans' receiving corps is suddenly scary to the opposition, as opposed to the Saints themselves. Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harty and Tre'Quan Smith -- New Orleans' top three leading receivers in 2021 -- are now depth pieces. Defensively, the Saints should be quite stout once again. Dennis Allen, who was the no-brainer choice to replace Payton at head coach, will guide another unit with talent from front to back.





Payton will be missed, no doubt about it. The guy is a future Hall of Famer, after all. But at least the Saints have valuable coaching continuity on offense, with longtime coordinator Pete Carmichael still in place. Carmichael, Allen and a whole host of veteran stalwarts know the Saints way. They'll all be able to carry this forward, keeping New Orleans highly relevant in the post-Payton era.